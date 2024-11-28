RG Media 360 Puts Wellbeing at the Forefront with NMC Healthcare Through World Diabetes Day Walk

World Diabetes Day Walk 2024

The event, set to take place on November 30th, aims to raise awareness about diabetes and promote a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Diabetes Day Walk , organized by RG Media 360 (part of RG Group ) together with NMC Healthcare, one of the UAE’s leading private healthcare providers, will take place on November 30th at Zabeel Park, Gate 3. This event aims to raise awareness about diabetes and highlight the importance of a healthy, balanced lifestyle, with a focus on both physical and mental well-being.RG Media 360, known for its impactful community-driven events, takes the lead in this initiative, supporting this year’s World Diabetes Day theme, “Diabetes and Wellbeing”. The theme emphasizes the crucial connection between mental health and diabetes, underscoring the need for a more holistic approach to diabetes care. According to a recent survey by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 77% of people living with diabetes experience mental health challenges, such as anxiety or depression. This year’s event aims to broaden the conversation around diabetes care, bringing attention to emotional and mental health alongside physical health.The World Diabetes Day Walk will feature a 3-kilometer awareness walk, interactive leisure activities, and insightful talks where participants can hear from individuals with real-life experiences and gather practical tips for maintaining a healthier lifestyle. The event will open its doors at 3:00 PM, with activities designed to inspire and educate attendees about the significance of managing both physical and mental health in living well with diabetes.While NMC Healthcare, a key participant and advocate for diabetes awareness in the UAE, supports the event, RG Media 360’s role in organizing and driving this initiative is at the forefront. NMC Healthcare continues its commitment to diabetes care and prevention, having recently offered free health checks across the UAE to promote early detection and intervention.“We are excited to collaborate on this important event, which empowers individuals to take charge of their health, emphasizing both physical and mental well-being,” said Dr. Zaka Ullah Khan, Chief Clinical Officer of NMC Healthcare. “We’re pleased to support RG Media 360 in this crucial effort to raise awareness about diabetes and the broader aspects of well-being.”RG Media 360’s involvement brings a fresh, engaging approach to tackling diabetes awareness in the community, as they continue to focus on impactful health initiatives.For more information, visit www.rgmedia360.com and www.nmc.ae , or follow @rgmedia360 and @nmchealthcare on social media.

