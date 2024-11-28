Wuxi Promotes Itself as A City of Music

WUXI, China, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 26th, the 9-day 2nd National Traditional Chinese Musical Instruments Exhibition and "Erquan Yingyue - Wuxi Traditional Music Festival" concluded at Wuxi Grand Theater. Wuxi, in eastern China, is increasingly shining as a "City of Music."

Erquan Yingyue (The Moon Reflected on the Er-quan Spring) is a score of Erhu music composed by blind folk musician Hua Yanjun, known colloquially as Abing, in Wuxi. For decades, Erquan Yingyue has been a cultural bridge connecting China and the world's civilizations. The piece was carried into space by the U.S. Voyager 1 spacecraft and inscribed in UNESCO's Memory of the World Register. Renowned orchestras such as the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra have performed Erquan Yingyue on global stages. The artistic excellence of this piece reflects Wuxi's profound legacy in music.

Wuxi has cultivated a rich musical atmosphere. Wuxi City of Music Promotion Center introduced that Wuxi is home to over 500 community-based music groups and more than 80 school music clubs. The city features nearly 50 cultural and tourism sites dedicated to music, including the former residences of musical figures, music museums, and preserved musical relics.

It's worth mentioning Wuxi's thriving music industry. Today, Wuxi has become a major supplier of high-quality instruments. For example, the city produces approximately a quarter of China's mid-to-high-end erhu instruments annually. It is no exaggeration that every erhu player in China owns a Wuxi-made erhu. Additionally, Western-style instruments such as harmonicas, accordions, and harps made in Wuxi are highly sought after globally. Statistics reveal that Wuxi is the largest harmonica-producing city in the world. Its accordions are also industry leaders, consistently exported to over 10 countries. In 2022, harp brands "Lyon & Healy" and "Salvi" established production in Wuxi, now commanding 70% of the global market.

Wuxi is committed to expanding its international exchanges. In May, the city launched the international musician-in-residence program. The program invites influential musicians to Wuxi to engage in cultural and musical exchanges, promoting the dissemination, interaction, and development of global music.

Drawing on its rich cultural heritage, Wuxi resonates globally as a "City of Music," extending musical invitations worldwide.

