Natural Ferulic Acid Market to Witness 5.6% CAGR by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

The natural ferulic acid market is an integral part of the phytochemical sector at a global level and is driven by the increasing cognizance of its numerous fitness blessings and diverse applications across various other industries.

Westford, USA, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Natural Ferulic Acid Market size will attain the value of USD 65.92 Million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2024-2031). One of the major factors driving this market is the increasing consumer demand for natural products of plant origin, coupled with the widespread trend towards healthier and cleaner labels. Ferulic acid, derived from plant sources, makes it a desirable ingredient in various consumer products. Its antioxidant properties are especially valuable in the cosmetic industry, where it helps prevent free radical damage. With potential health benefits in medicine, it uses it in pharmaceutical formulations and supplements. As these trends continue, the natural ferulic acid industry is poised for continued growth and diversification.

Natural Ferulic Acid Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 42.77 Million Estimated Value by 2031 USD 65.92 Million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application, End user and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Increasing Consumer Demand for Plant-based Ingredients Key Market Opportunities Growing Demand for Natural Ingredients Key Market Drivers Increasing Health and Wellness Awareness

Natural Ferulic Acid Market Segmental Analysis

The global natural ferulic acid market is segmented by Application, End-User, and Region.

Based on Application the market is segmented as, Cosmetics and Skincare, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals.

Based on End-User the market is segmented as, Agriculture, Food and Beverage, and Pharmaceuticals.

Regional the market is segmented as, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Cosmetics and Skincare Segment to Dominate Due to Rising Adoption of Ferulic Acid

As per the natural ferulic acid market outlook, cosmetics and skincare segments are the dominant segment in the market. Ferulic acid has extraordinarily appeared for its antioxidant residences, which assist in defending the skin from oxidative pressure, UV radiation, and environmental pollutants. It is also an important key factor in skin care products such as serums, lotions and sunscreen to help create skin appearance protection from the environment. In addition, the demand for herbal and organic ingredients in the cosmetic industry has led to the adoption of ferulic acid as a desirable factor among manufacturers and consumers.

Food and Beverage Segment is Growing Due to Increasing Consumer Demand for Functional Foods and Beverages

The food and beverage segment are the fastest growing segment in the natural ferulic acid market. Consumers have become more health conscious and are looking for natural antioxidants in their foods and beverages. Ferulic acid as a plant-based herbal antioxidant is used to extend the shelf life of numerous foods items whilst maintaining exceptional products.

Asia-Pacific is Dominating Due to Growing Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Industries

As per the natural ferulic acid market analysis, Asia-Pacific is the dominating region. China's prominence in this market may be attributed to its agricultural sports, such as the cultivation of rice, wheat, oats, and other ferulic acid-wealthy vegetation. This ingredient is commonly used as a feed additive due to its ability to prevent photo-oxidation of the components and non-toxic properties that make it suitable for increasing cereals, dried fruits, juices and soybean products. Moreover, China’s growing pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries command a high demand for natural ferulic acid as a key ingredient.

Drivers

Rising Demand for Natural Ingredients in Cosmetics and Personal Care

Increasing Awareness About Antioxidant and Anti-Inflammatory Benefits

Growth in the Food and Beverage Industry for Functional Ingredients





Restraints

Limited Plant Sources

High Production Costs of Natural Ferulic Acid

Regulatory Challenges in Product Approval





Prominent Players in Natural Ferulic Acid Market

Xi'an App-Chem Bio (Tech) Co., Ltd.

Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd.

Cayman Chemical Company

Hangzhou Sage Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Soyoung Biotechnology Inc.

Hunan NutraMax Inc.

ChemFaces Biochemical Co., Ltd.

NutriScience Innovations LLC

Nanjing Zelang Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Kingherbs Limited

Shaanxi Sinuote Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

Foodchem International Corporation

Shaanxi Bolin Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Organic Herb Inc.

Shaanxi Yuantai Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

BioMax Life Sciences Limited

Hangzhou Molcore BioPharmatech Co., Ltd.

Shaanxi Undersun Biomedtech Co., Ltd.

Xi'an Leader Biochemical Engineering Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Simeiquan Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in Natural Ferulic Acid Market Report

Which region has the biggest share in the market?

Who are the key players in the market?

Which is the fastest growing region in the market?

What are the key restraints of the market?



This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing health and wellness awareness), restraints (limited plant sources), opportunities (growing demand for natural ingredients) influencing the growth of Natural Ferulic Acid Market.

Market Dynamics : Comprehensive information about the various products offered by the dominant players in the Natural Ferulic Acid Market.

: Comprehensive information about the various products offered by the dominant players in the Natural Ferulic Acid Market. Product Development/Innovation : An overview of emerging trends, R&D activities and product launches in the Natural Ferulic Acid Market.

: An overview of emerging trends, R&D activities and product launches in the Natural Ferulic Acid Market. Market Growth : Detailed information on profitable growing industries.

: Detailed information on profitable growing industries. Market Trends : Complete information about new products, emerging geographical areas and recent developments in the market.

: Complete information about new products, emerging geographical areas and recent developments in the market. Competitive Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the key market players.





