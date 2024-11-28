Sodium Hypochlorite Market Outlook 2021-2030: Global Market is projected to hit $422.5 million by 2030

Sodium Hypochlorite Market Research, 2030

Rise in demand for water treatment chemicals and rapid increase in demand from various industries such as textiles and pulp & paper industries

Global sodium hypochlorite market growth is driven by increased demand from the pharmaceutical industry and rise in demand for treated water from different industries such as municipal and industrial” — Allied Market Research (AMR)

WIN SIVERS DRIVE, OR, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the research report published by Allied Market Research, The sodium hypochlorite market size was valued at $266.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $422.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in demand for water treatment chemicals and rapid increase in demand from various industries such as textiles and pulp & paper industries drive the growth of the global sodium hypochlorite market. However, hazardous effects associated with the use of sodium hypochlorite hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand from the healthcare industry creates new opportunities in the coming years.Get Report Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14809 The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global hydrazine market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.As per the report of Sodium Hypochlorite Market, Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, due to increased demand from the pharmaceutical industry and rise in demand for treated water from different industries such as municipal and industrial. However, Europe accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global sodium hypochlorite market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. This is attributed to increased demand from industries such as chemical manufacturing and pharmaceutical along with surge in awareness about environmental pollution.Based on application, the disinfection & cleaning segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global sodium hypochlorite market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to increased demand for disinfectants from various industries along with rise in awareness and importance of disinfection during the Covid-19 pandemic. The research also analyzes the segments including bleaching, oxidizing, and others.The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global sodium hypochlorite market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:Key Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides in-depth analysis of the sodium hypochlorite market along with the current trends and future estimations.The sodium hypochlorite market size is provided in terms of revenue.This report highlights the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market along with the impact analysis during the forecast period.The Porter's five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the sodium hypochlorite market for strategy building.A comprehensive market analysis covers the factors that drive and restrain the sodium hypochlorite market growth.The qualitative data about market dynamics, trends, and developments is provided in the report.By Application:Disinfection & CleaningBleachingOxidizingOthersSimilar Report:Sodium Nitrate MarketSodium Metabisulphite MarketSodium Hydroxide MarketPharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.