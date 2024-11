North America Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market | Size, Share & Growth Analysis Report by 2031

North America Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market

Gasoline direct injection is also referred as petrol direct injection or spark ignited direct injection or direct petrol injection or fuel stratified injection.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the North America gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market was pegged at $3.15 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $5.96 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.๐Ÿ”ฐ ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16825 Increase in demand for fuel-efficiency, greater engine performance, and thermal efficiency, growth in inclination toward engine downsizing and reduced weight of vehicles, and strict regulations regarding emission have boosted the growth of the North America gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market. However, electrification of vehicles and high cost of GDI engines hinder the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements and incorporation of GDI systems in hybrid vehicles are expected to open new opportunities in the future.U.S. dominated the North America GDI market in 2021. Greater demand for fuel efficient vehicles with enhanced engine performance is encouraging vehicle manufacturers in the country to integrate GDI technology in their fleets. U.S. has issued new greenhouse gas emission standards to control the increasing level of CO2 emissions. In December 2021, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued new greenhouse gas emission standards for new passenger cars and light-duty trucks with model years 2023-2026. The regulation requires automakers to reach industry-wide target of 161 carbon dioxide grams per mile (g/mi) in 2026, which increases in stringency by 9.8% from model years 2022 to 2023, 5.1% in model year 2024, 6.6% in model year 2025 and 10.3% in model year 2026.Incorporation of GDI systems in hybrid vehicles is gaining momentum across North America. The incorporation of GDI systems in hybrid vehicles results in improved fuel efficiency and greater engine performance. Some automobile manufacturers have also introduced new hybrid vehicles coupled with gasoline direct injection engines. For instance, in February 2020, Hyundai unveiled the new 2020 Sonata Hybrid at the Chicago Auto Show. The 2020 Sonata Hybrid was officially announced last year in 2019; however has just made its North American debut. Sonata Hybrid is equipped with a Smartstream G2.0 GDi HEV engine and a 6-speed hybrid automatic transmission. The carโ€™s electric motor delivers power output of 39 kW and maximum torque of 204.8 Nm.๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ? ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16825 ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐ ๐š๐ฌ๐จ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง (๐†๐ƒ๐ˆ) ๐ฌ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ, ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐ฏ๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐ฌ๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ.๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ, the fuel injectors and rails segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around half of the market. However, the electronic control units segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.๐Ž๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, the 4 cylinder segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to more than half of the market. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The report includes analysis of other segments such as 6 cylinder, 8 cylinder, and others.๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฏ๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, the commercial vehicles segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the North America gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market. Furthermore, the segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-gasoline-direct-injection-system-market/purchase-options The North America gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company, Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Park-Ohio Holdings Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Stanadyne LLC.๐’๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐š๐ซ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐–๐ž ๐‡๐š๐ฏ๐ž ๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-biometric-market - Automotive Biometric Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology and Vehicle Type - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-fabric-market - Automotive Fabric Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Fabric Type, Application and Vehicle Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-logistics-market-A31507 - Automotive Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Service, by Type, by Mode of Transport, by Distribution Area : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-pump-market-A08905 - Automotive Pump Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Technology, by Vehicle Type, by Sales Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.