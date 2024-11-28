North America Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market | Size, Share & Growth Analysis Report by 2031

North America Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market

Gasoline direct injection is also referred as petrol direct injection or spark ignited direct injection or direct petrol injection or fuel stratified injection.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the North America gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market was pegged at $3.15 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $5.96 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Increase in demand for fuel-efficiency, greater engine performance, and thermal efficiency, growth in inclination toward engine downsizing and reduced weight of vehicles, and strict regulations regarding emission have boosted the growth of the North America gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market. However, electrification of vehicles and high cost of GDI engines hinder the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements and incorporation of GDI systems in hybrid vehicles are expected to open new opportunities in the future.U.S. dominated the North America GDI market in 2021. Greater demand for fuel efficient vehicles with enhanced engine performance is encouraging vehicle manufacturers in the country to integrate GDI technology in their fleets. U.S. has issued new greenhouse gas emission standards to control the increasing level of CO2 emissions. In December 2021, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued new greenhouse gas emission standards for new passenger cars and light-duty trucks with model years 2023-2026. The regulation requires automakers to reach industry-wide target of 161 carbon dioxide grams per mile (g/mi) in 2026, which increases in stringency by 9.8% from model years 2022 to 2023, 5.1% in model year 2024, 6.6% in model year 2025 and 10.3% in model year 2026.Incorporation of GDI systems in hybrid vehicles is gaining momentum across North America. The incorporation of GDI systems in hybrid vehicles results in improved fuel efficiency and greater engine performance. Some automobile manufacturers have also introduced new hybrid vehicles coupled with gasoline direct injection engines. For instance, in February 2020, Hyundai unveiled the new 2020 Sonata Hybrid at the Chicago Auto Show. The 2020 Sonata Hybrid was officially announced last year in 2019; however has just made its North American debut. Sonata Hybrid is equipped with a Smartstream G2.0 GDi HEV engine and a 6-speed hybrid automatic transmission. The car's electric motor delivers power output of 39 kW and maximum torque of 204.8 Nm.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐆𝐃𝐈) 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, the fuel injectors and rails segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around half of the market. However, the electronic control units segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the 4 cylinder segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to more than half of the market. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The report includes analysis of other segments such as 6 cylinder, 8 cylinder, and others.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the commercial vehicles segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the North America gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market. Furthermore, the segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The North America gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company, Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Park-Ohio Holdings Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Stanadyne LLC.

