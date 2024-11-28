President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers annual address to National Council of Provinces in Parliament, 28 Nov

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, Thursday, 28 November 2024, deliver an annual address to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in Parliament, Cape Town.

The sitting and the debate on the address will be held under the theme "Dedicating Our Efforts Towards Reducing Poverty and Tackling the High Cost of Living."

The President will reflect on the priorities of the 7th administration and the co-operation among the spheres of government.

The Annual Address will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 28 November 2024

Time: 14h00

Venue: NCOP Chamber, Cape Town

