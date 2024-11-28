President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers annual address to National Council of Provinces in Parliament, 28 Nov
President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, Thursday, 28 November 2024, deliver an annual address to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in Parliament, Cape Town.
The sitting and the debate on the address will be held under the theme "Dedicating Our Efforts Towards Reducing Poverty and Tackling the High Cost of Living."
The President will reflect on the priorities of the 7th administration and the co-operation among the spheres of government.
The Annual Address will take place as follows:
Date: Thursday, 28 November 2024
Time: 14h00
Venue: NCOP Chamber, Cape Town
Media enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.