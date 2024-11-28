Submit Release
Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveroson the Executive Secretary's memo directed to CEZA

November 28, 2024

Nagagalak ako na agad na tinugunan ng Office of the Executive Secretary ang panawagan ko sa Senate hearing na klaruhin ang gaps sa Executive Order 74 ng Presidente, na tila nag-eexempt sa mga economic zones tulad ng CEZA sa POGO ban.

Umaasa din ako na lilinawan ng mabuting Executive Secretary ang provision ng EO na nagsasabing a POGO ban "excludes online games of chance conducted in PAGCOR-operated licensed casinos, or integrated resorts with junket agreements". Dahil napakita ko mismo sa aking hearing how companies like 9Dynasty may be allowed to continue illegal activities because of this exemption.

I hope that the ES also immediately issues similar memoranda not only to other economic zones but also to licensed casinos that seem to still be conducting offshore gaming operations.

Muli ko ding ipinapanawagan na suportahan na ng Malacañang ang Anti-POGO Bill para hindi lang nakadepende sa mga utos ng Executive ang polisiya ng pag-ban sa POGO.

Let us pass a clear, complete, and comprehensive Anti-POGO bill to ensure that POGOs never emerge in our country again.

