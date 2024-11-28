PHILIPPINES, November 28 - Press Release

November 28, 2024 TOL's advice to young legislators: study, find your niche, make a difference Senate Majority Leader Francis 'TOL' Tolentino sees a bright future ahead for the Philippines in the hands of the nation's next generation of government leaders. In his speech before the assembly of the National Movement of Young Legislators (NMYL), Tolentino gave three pieces of advice to young public servants: study, find an advocacy, make a difference. "Study, for learning is a lifelong process. I did not stop studying until I earned four masteral degrees, and still I'm aiming for my fifth," the senator shared at the NMYL conference held in Pasay City on Tuesday. A lawyer by profession, Tolentino has three Masters of Law degrees from prestigious institutions: Columbia University (Corporate Law); University of Michigan (Constitutional Law); and University of London (Public International Law) - as well as a Masteral in National Security Administration from the National Defense College of the Philippines. The senator's second advice to NMYL leaders is to find an advocacy in their legislative work. "Many information are available on the internet, but there will always be conditions that are unique to your community, such as the plight of indigenous groups, or the persistent lack of water," Tolentino said. "Make that your niche. Your proposed ordinances should be built around your chosen advocacy. Find time to create what you know should be done," he added. A product of local governance before being elected senator in 2019, Tolentino helped transform Tagaytay into a progressive city as three-term mayor. He also introduced innovations in managing the nation's biggest metropolis as chairperson of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA). Thirdly, Tolentino encouraged the young legislators to make a difference and to aim to build a legacy. Tolentino shared that he used the knowledge he gained over the years to come up with the two landmark measures recently signed by President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr.: the Philippine Maritime Zones Act (RA 12064), and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act (RA 12065). "We defined our boundaries, and we will be producing new maps to include the concise configuration and the metes and bounds of the West Philippine Sea (WPS)," he said, in reference to RA 12064. "Believe you me, the WPS will not just be the source of pride and honor of Philippine troops, but it will be the source of wealth for our economy," added the senator, while notimg the vast resources that could be derived from WPS, as well as the 'Talampas ng Pilipinas' (formerly known as 'Benham Rise'), which was also defined and enshrined under Tolentino's law. The impact may not be felt immediately, but the benefits to be gained from the two laws will redound to succeeding generations of Filipinos, he stressed. "Try to carve out something that would enable those after you to improve on. As young legislators, you have the power to transform your community through one ordinance. But if we put all your good ordinances together, I believe we can have a better Philippines," he concluded.

