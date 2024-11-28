Frozen Chicken Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue $46.5 billion by 2032 | CAGR 7.8%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising advances in quick freezing technologies such as blast freezing and cryogenic freezing help maintain the texture, flavor, and nutritional value of frozen chicken. Quick freezing minimizes the formation of ice crystals, preserving the overall quality of the product. Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) technology allows each chicken piece to be frozen individually, preventing them from sticking together. This not only improves convenience for consumers but also ensures that each piece can be thawed independently, reducing waste, further contributing to the frozen chicken market growth in the upcoming years.The global frozen chicken market size was valued at $22.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $46.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A47522 Frozen chicken refers to chicken meat that has been subjected to a freezing process to extend its shelf life and preserve its quality. The process involves lowering the temperature of the chicken below its freezing point, typically to around -18 degrees Celsius (0 degrees Fahrenheit) or lower. This rapid freezing helps to inhibit the growth of microorganisms and slow down chemical reactions that can lead to spoilage.Frozen chicken market growth provides a quick and easy solution for meal preparation, aligning with the busy lifestyles of individuals. Busy lifestyles can also lead to a shift in dietary patterns. Consumers may opt for processed and convenient food options like frozen chicken due to their ease of preparation and storage. Moreover, consumers with more spending power may be willing to invest in products that offer superior taste, texture, and nutritional value. As disposable incomes rise, the market for frozen chicken is expected to expand beyond traditional consumer segments. More consumers from diverse economic backgrounds may afford and choose frozen chicken products, broadening the overall market reach. With increased purchasing power, consumers may look for variety and innovation in frozen chicken offerings. Manufacturers may respond by introducing value-added products, such as seasoned or marinated frozen chicken, catering to the evolving preferences of affluent consumers.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-chicken-market/purchase-options The frozen chicken market is subject to various regulations governing food safety, labeling, packaging, and transportation. Compliance with these regulations is mandatory for market access. Stringent regulations may require substantial investments in infrastructure and processes to meet specific standards, which can be a barrier for smaller producers. Regulatory standards for food safety and quality often evolve in response to emerging risks, technological advancements, and scientific discoveries. Keeping up with these changes can be challenging for businesses. Frequent updates may necessitate modifications to production processes, supply chain practices, and labeling, leading to additional costs and efforts. Different countries may have distinct regulatory frameworks and standards for frozen chicken imports.Exporting frozen chicken allows producers to diversify their customer base and reduce dependency on domestic markets. This is particularly advantageous in regions where there is a surplus of chicken production. As global populations grow and economies develop, there is an increasing demand for protein-rich food sources, including chicken. Producers in regions with surplus chicken may benefit from economies of scale, leading to cost-competitive production. This cost advantage can make their frozen chicken products more attractive in international markets. Beyond basic frozen chicken cuts, producers can explore opportunities in exporting value-added products such as marinated, seasoned, or pre-cooked frozen chicken. These products cater to diverse consumer preferences and offer higher profit margins. Producers can explore opportunities created by favorable trade agreements between their country and potential import markets. Government support, subsidies, or incentives for agricultural exports can further boost the competitiveness of frozen chicken in the international market. These factors are anticipated to boost the frozen chicken market opportunities expansion in the upcoming years.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A47522 The key players profiled in the frozen chicken market report include Tyson Foods, Inc., JBS S.A., Cargill, Incorporated, Farbest Foods, Perdue Farms, Sanderson Farms, Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, Inghams Group Limited, BRF S.A., and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation.Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.