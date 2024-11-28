Mangosteen Marvel MangoSoothe Outperforms Leading Joint Health Supplements

Naiad's MangoSoothe changed joint health with its single-ingredient mangosteen formula, showing results in just five days. Clinical studies demonstrate 50% reduced discomfort in seniors and 31% in athletes, outperforming traditional supplements that take weeks to show effects. The clean formulation addresses America's growing joint health concerns.





LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naiad announces results from clinical studies showing that its joint health supplement, MangoSoothe, significantly improves joint mobility and comfort within only five days of use. The supplement, powered by pure mangosteen extract, has shown effectiveness in both athletes and seniors, marking an advancement in joint health supplementation.

Clinical trials reveal that MangoSoothe reduces joint discomfort by 50% in elderly individuals with chronic conditions and 31% in athletes and active adults with acute conditions within the first five days of supplementation. These results outpace traditional joint supplements, which typically require weeks or months to show measurable improvement.

The supplement's effectiveness stems from its use of mangosteen extract, which contains specific compounds called xanthones, particularly α- and γ-mangostins. These bioactive ingredients directly reduce TNF-α, a key inflammatory marker linked to joint discomfort and reduced mobility.

"What sets MangoSoothe apart is its single-ingredient formulation," explains Caroline Graeff, co-founder of Naiad. "While many joint supplements combine multiple ingredients with varying degrees of effectiveness, we've focused on optimizing the pure power of mangosteen extract, backed by rigorous clinical testing."

The supplement's success comes at a crucial time, as more than one in four American adults suffer from joint inflammation and pain. The bone and joint health supplement market, valued at $13.6 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2032, reflecting increasing demand for effective joint health solutions.

MangoSoothe's formulation meets strict quality standards. It is non-GMO, halal, gluten-free, and suitable for vegetarians. The product contains no artificial additives or preservatives, aligning with Naiad's commitment to clean and fresh ingredients.

"After discovering the remarkable benefits of mangosteen for my joint pain from years of professional snowboarding, I knew we had to make this solution available to others," shares Caroline Graeff. "The rapid results we're seeing with MangoSoothe validate our approach to creating simple, effective supplements that make a real difference in people's lives."

Founded by former professional athletes Sebastien and Caroline Graeff, Naiad offers clinically-tested supplements that support specific health concerns. The company combines scientific research with environmental responsibility, utilizing sustainable packaging and carbon-neutral shipping practices. Naiad's commitment to clean, innovative ingredients and environmental stewardship sets new standards in the supplement industry. For more information, visit https://naiadshop.com/.

