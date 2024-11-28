Cholesterol Control Supplements Market to Reach USD 1,540.67 Million by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 4.6% | Future Market Insights Inc.

The rising popularity of traditional medicine has boosted demand for herbal supplements to control cholesterol. Herbal remedies like Garlic, Fiber, and Policosanol, along with new product launches such as ORGANIC INDIA's Lipid Care and Nutrartis' Cardiosmile, are increasingly used for heart health and cholesterol management, contributing to market growth globally.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cholesterol Control Supplements Market is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated value of USD 1,021.01 million by 2024, projected to reach USD 1,540.67 million by 2034 at a CAGR of 4.6%. This growth is driven by increasing awareness of cardiovascular health and a shift toward preventive care.

Product diversification plays a key role in this growth. Manufacturers are offering a wide range of supplements, including natural options with ingredients like omega-3 fatty acids, plant sterols, and soluble fiber, which are effective in lowering cholesterol. In addition, there is increasing demand for plant-based and vegan supplements, catering to the growing number of health-conscious and alternative-diet consumers. According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) survey, 65% of consumers prefer natural, plant-based supplements over synthetic alternatives, reflecting a shift toward holistic health solutions.

Innovative strategies are also driving market expansion. Companies are focusing on research and development to create more effective formulations that address various aspects of cholesterol control, such as increasing HDL (good cholesterol) while reducing LDL (bad cholesterol). Furthermore, the rise of e-commerce has made it easier for consumers to access these products. The FMI survey found that 48% of consumers purchase cholesterol control supplements online, emphasizing the role of digital platforms in reaching a wider audience.

Sustainability is becoming an important factor for both manufacturers and consumers. Companies are adopting eco-friendly packaging and sourcing ingredients sustainably. The FMI survey revealed that 58% of consumers are willing to pay more for products with sustainable packaging or ethically sourced ingredients.

In conclusion, the cholesterol control supplements market is set for sustained growth, driven by consumer demand for natural, effective, and sustainable products. Manufacturers that align with these evolving trends will be well-positioned for long-term success.

The cholesterol control supplements market is set for steady growth, driven by increasing health awareness, advancements in product formulations, and government initiatives promoting preventive care. The adoption of personalized nutrition and the growing demand in emerging markets further strengthen the market’s outlook for 2024–2034.

Key Growth Drivers:

Rising Cardiovascular Disease Awareness:

With heart disease being a leading cause of death globally, there is a growing demand for preventive supplements. According to WHO, 17.9 million deaths annually are attributed to cardiovascular diseases.

Preference for Natural Products:

Consumers are increasingly opting for natural and clinically backed supplements like omega-3 fatty acids, plant sterols, and soluble fiber. Surveys indicate 68% of consumers prefer natural supplements, with 45% willing to pay a premium for proven efficacy.

“Manufacturers who pursue certification and accreditations as well as set up innovation hubs and centres for more R&D in cholesterol control supplement will enjoy the higher consumer trust and reliability and will move up the market leadership”, - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Regional Insights

United States:

Growth fueled by the rise of e-commerce and expanding retail networks.

Initiatives like Pfizer’s digital health platform enhance product accessibility.

India:

Urbanization and lifestyle changes are increasing cholesterol-related health issues.

Growing preference for natural supplements among the urban middle class.

China:

Government focus on preventive healthcare through Healthy China 2030 initiatives.

Increasing adoption of supplements for heart health and cholesterol management.

Country CAGR, 2024 to 2034 USA 6.5% India 4.3% China 5.5%

The increasing application of cholesterol control supplements has driven the market growth.

The growing application of cholesterol control supplements is a significant driver of market growth. Supplements like Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Berberine, Plant Sterols/Stanols, Fish Oil, and Green Tea Extract are increasingly recommended by physicians for managing cholesterol levels. Omega-3 fatty acids, known for their heart-health benefits, have been shown to reduce LDL cholesterol and triglycerides.

Rising awareness of these benefits has fueled demand for cardiovascular supplements. Studies indicate that daily consumption of 2 grams of plant stanols can lower LDL cholesterol by over 10%, while 3 grams of omega-3 fatty acids may reduce blood pressure, as noted in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

The Growing Trend of Traditional Medicine Driving the Demand for Herbal Cholesterol Control Supplements

The increasing popularity of traditional medicine has also boosted demand for herbal cholesterol control supplements. Used widely as complementary and alternative medicine (CAM), herbal products address cholesterol and broader health concerns, including immunity, weight management, and overall wellness.

Market players continue to innovate with new product launches. For example, ORGANIC INDIA introduced Lipid Care Capsules to support cardiovascular health, and Nutrartis launched Cardiosmile Plant Sterols in the U.S. in 2023. These advancements highlight the sector's rapid growth and potential.

Competition Outlook

Private Labels: Target price-sensitive consumers with affordable options, leveraging loyalty programs and local formulations.

MNCs: Focus on innovation and clinical validation, with strong marketing campaigns and endorsements.

For instance:

In 2024, Valbiotis launched the supplement which is made from Lipidrive® (ex-TOTUM•070), a patented active element of 100% natural origin for the management of mild to moderate hypercholesterolemia

In 2024 BIONUTRICS has launch new product EvolvE for lowering the cholesterol level supplement.

In 2023, Nutrartis launch the new product Cardiosmile Plant Sterols in USA market The product is available in a liquid sachet and can be used effectively in the management of cholesterol and heart health.



Leading Brands

Streamline Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Himalaya Wellness Company.

Croda International Plc

Inlife Pharma Private Limite

Pure Encapsulations LLC

HERBAL CREATIONS

ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd.

Pure Encapsulations LLC

Step One Foods

TCI Co. Ltd.

Cargill,

ADM

Other



Key Segments of the Report

By Product Type:

As per product type, the industry has been categorized into Omega-3 Fatty Acids (Fish oil, Algal oil), Plant Sterols/Stanols, Fiber Supplements (Psyllium, Beta-Glucan), Niacin (Vitamin B3)

By Product Forms:

As per Form, the industry has been categorized into Capsules, Tablets, Softgels, Powders, Gummies, Liquid Drops, Chewables.

By Ingredients Source:

As per Form, the industry has been categorized into Plant-Based (Herbal extracts, Sterols, etc.), Animal-Based (Fish oil, Omega-3), Synthetic (Lab-formulated niacin, etc.), Organic/Natural

By Sales Channel:

As per End Use, the industry has been categorized into Pharmacies, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail, Health & Wellness Stores, Specialty Supplement Stores, Direct Sales (Subscription services, MLM)

By Functionality:

As per Sales Channel, the industry has been categorized into LDL Cholesterol Reduction, HDL Cholesterol Enhancement, Triglyceride Management, Cardiovascular Health Support, Arterial Plaque Reduction, Blood Pressure Management

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Balkans & Baltic, Russia & Belarus, Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East & Africa.

German Translation:

Der Markt für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel zur Cholesterinkontrolle ist bereit für ein erhebliches Wachstum, mit einem geschätzten Wert von 1.021,01 Mio. USD bis 2024, der bis 2034 voraussichtlich 1.540,67 Mio. USD bei einer CAGR von 4,6 % erreichen wird. Dieses Wachstum wird durch das zunehmende Bewusstsein für kardiovaskuläre Gesundheit und eine Verlagerung hin zur Vorsorge vorangetrieben.

Nahrungsergänzungsmittel zur Cholesterinkontrolle sind diätetische Produkte, die entwickelt wurden, um den Cholesterinspiegel im Körper zu kontrollieren und das Risiko von Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen zu verringern. Sie sind mit spezifischen Inhaltsstoffen formuliert, die entweder das "schlechte" Cholesterin senken (Low-Density-Lipoprotein oder LDL), das "gute" Cholesterin erhöhen (High-Density-Lipoprotein oder HDL) oder die Triglyceride reduzieren. Diese Nahrungsergänzungsmittel bieten eine nicht verschreibungspflichtige Option für Personen, die ihre Herzgesundheit verbessern möchten, oft als Teil einer umfassenderen Änderung des Lebensstils.

Der Markt für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel zur Cholesterinkontrolle steht vor einem stetigen Wachstum, angetrieben durch zunehmendes Gesundheitsbewusstsein, Fortschritte bei Produktformulierungen und staatliche Initiativen zur Förderung der Vorsorge. Die Einführung der personalisierten Ernährung und die wachsende Nachfrage in den Schwellenländern stärken die Aussichten des Marktes für 2024-2034 weiter.

Wichtige Wachstumstreiber:

Steigendes Bewusstsein für Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen:

Da Herzerkrankungen weltweit eine der häufigsten Todesursachen sind, besteht eine wachsende Nachfrage nach vorbeugenden Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln. Laut WHO werden jährlich 17,9 Millionen Todesfälle auf Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen zurückgeführt.

Vorliebe für Naturprodukte:

Die Verbraucher entscheiden sich zunehmend für natürliche und klinisch unterstützte Nahrungsergänzungsmittel wie Omega-3-Fettsäuren, Pflanzensterine und lösliche Ballaststoffe. Umfragen zeigen, dass 68 % der Verbraucher natürliche Nahrungsergänzungsmittel bevorzugen, wobei 45 % bereit sind, einen Aufpreis für die nachgewiesene Wirksamkeit zu zahlen.

"Der Markt für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel zur Cholesterinkontrolle ist bereit für ein nachhaltiges Wachstum, angetrieben von alternden Bevölkerungen, zunehmenden lebensstilbedingten Gesundheitsproblemen und steigender Nachfrage nach personalisierter Ernährung. Innovationen bei Formulierungen und regulatorischer Unterstützung werden die Marktdynamik weiter steigern, insbesondere in Industrie- und Schwellenländern", sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights.

Regionale Einblicke

USA:

Das Wachstum wird durch den Aufstieg des E-Commerce und den Ausbau der Einzelhandelsnetze angeheizt.

Initiativen wie die digitale Gesundheitsplattform von Pfizer verbessern die Zugänglichkeit von Produkten.

Indien:

Die Urbanisierung und Änderungen des Lebensstils führen zu einer Zunahme cholesterinbedingter Gesundheitsprobleme.

Wachsende Präferenz für natürliche Nahrungsergänzungsmittel in der städtischen Mittelschicht.

China:

Die Regierung konzentriert sich auf die Gesundheitsvorsorge durch die Initiativen "Gesundes China 2030".

Zunehmende Einführung von Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln für die Herzgesundheit und das Cholesterinmanagement.

Land CAGR, 2024 bis 2034 USA 6.5% Indien 4.3% China 5.5%

Die zunehmende Anwendung von Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln zur Cholesterinkontrolle hat das Marktwachstum vorangetrieben.

Die wachsende Anwendung von Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln zur Cholesterinkontrolle ist ein wesentlicher Treiber des Marktwachstums. Nahrungsergänzungsmittel wie Omega-3-Fettsäuren, Berberin, pflanzliche Sterole/Stanole, Fischöl und Grüntee-Extrakt werden von Ärzten zunehmend zur Kontrolle des Cholesterinspiegels empfohlen. Omega-3-Fettsäuren, die für ihre Vorteile für die Herzgesundheit bekannt sind, senken nachweislich das LDL-Cholesterin und die Triglyceride.

Das steigende Bewusstsein für diese Vorteile hat die Nachfrage nach Herz-Kreislauf-Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln angekurbelt. Studien zeigen, dass der tägliche Verzehr von 2 Gramm pflanzlichen Stanolen das LDL-Cholesterin um über 10% senken kann, während 3 Gramm Omega-3-Fettsäuren den Blutdruck senken können, wie im Journal of the American Heart Association festgestellt.

Der wachsende Trend der traditionellen Medizin treibt die Nachfrage nach pflanzlichen Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln zur Cholesterinkontrolle an

Die zunehmende Popularität der traditionellen Medizin hat auch die Nachfrage nach pflanzlichen Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln zur Cholesterinkontrolle angekurbelt. Pflanzliche Produkte, die häufig als Komplementär- und Alternativmedizin (CAM) eingesetzt werden, befassen sich mit Cholesterin und breiteren gesundheitlichen Problemen, einschließlich Immunität, Gewichtskontrolle und allgemeinem Wohlbefinden.

Die Marktteilnehmer sind weiterhin innovativ und bringen neue Produkte auf den Markt. Zum Beispiel führte ORGANIC INDIA Lipid Care Capsules zur Unterstützung der kardiovaskulären Gesundheit ein, und Nutrartis brachte 2023 Cardiosmile Plant Sterols in den USA auf den Markt. Diese Fortschritte unterstreichen das schnelle Wachstum und Potenzial des Sektors.

Ausblick auf den Wettbewerb

Private Labels: Sprechen Sie preissensible Verbraucher mit erschwinglichen Optionen an, indem Sie Treueprogramme und lokale Formulierungen nutzen.

MNCs: Konzentrieren Sie sich auf Innovation und klinische Validierung mit starken Marketingkampagnen und Empfehlungen.

Zum Beispiel:

Im Jahr 2024 brachte Valbiotis das Nahrungsergänzungsmittel auf den Markt, das aus Lipidrive® (ex-TOTUM•070) hergestellt wird, einem patentierten Wirkstoff 100% natürlichen Ursprungs zur Behandlung von leichter bis mittelschwerer Hypercholesterinämie

Im Jahr 2024 hat BIONUTRICS ein neues Produkt EvolvE zur Senkung des Cholesterinspiegels auf den Markt gebracht.

Im Jahr 2023 bringt Nutrartis das neue Produkt Cardiosmile Plant Sterols auf dem US-amerikanischen Markt auf den Markt Das Produkt ist in einem flüssigen Beutel erhältlich und kann effektiv bei der Behandlung von Cholesterin und Herzgesundheit eingesetzt werden.



Führende Marken

Streamline Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Himalaya Wellness Unternehmen.

Croda International Plc

Inlife Pharma Private Limite

Reine Verkapselungen LLC

PFLANZLICHE KREATIONEN

ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd.

Reine Verkapselungen LLC

Schritt eins Lebensmittel

TCI Co. Ltd.

Cargill

ADM

Andere



Wichtige Segmente des Berichts

Nach Produkttyp:

Je nach Produkttyp wurde die Branche in Omega-3-Fettsäuren (Fischöl, Algenöl), pflanzliche Sterole/Stanole, Ballaststoffzusätze (Flohsamen, Beta-Glucan) und Niacin (Vitamin B3) eingeteilt

Nach Produktformen:

Gemäß Formular wurde die Branche in Kapseln, Tabletten, Weichkapseln, Pulver, Gummibärchen, flüssige Tropfen und Kautabletten eingeteilt.

Nach Inhaltsstoffquelle

Gemäß dem Formular wurde die Branche in pflanzliche (Kräuterextrakte, Sterole usw.), tierische (Fischöl, Omega-3), synthetische (im Labor formuliertes Niacin usw.), organisches/natürliches Produkt eingeteilt

Nach Vertriebskanälen:

In Bezug auf die Endverwendung wurde die Branche in Apotheken, Supermärkte/Hypermärkte, Online-Einzelhandel, Gesundheits- und Wellnessgeschäfte, Fachgeschäfte für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel und Direktvertrieb (Abonnementdienste, MLM) eingeteilt

Nach Funktionalität:

Gemäß dem Vertriebskanal wurde die Branche in LDL-Cholesterinsenkung, HDL-Cholesterinverbesserung, Triglyceridmanagement, kardiovaskuläre Gesundheitsunterstützung, arterielle Plaquereduzierung und Blutdruckmanagement eingeteilt

Nach Region:

Die Branchenanalyse wurde in den wichtigsten Ländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Westeuropas, des östlichen Balkans und des Baltikums, Russlands und Weißrusslands, Zentralasiens, Ostasiens, Südasiens sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas durchgeführt.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

