Revolving Doors Market Forecast to 2031 with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis

The global revolving doors industry witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to increase in construction activities

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Revolving Doors Market Report
A new report by Allied Market Research, titled “𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭,” highlights that the global revolving doors market was valued at $908.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Revolving doors are designed with three or four wings revolving around a vertical axis within a cylindrical structure. Known for their energy efficiency, they help prevent drafts and reduce heating or cooling loss in buildings. Additionally, these doors serve as security mechanisms by allowing entry to one person at a time, particularly when the spacing is narrow. Revolving doors also function as airlocks, keeping out cold air and preserving indoor heating.

Download PDF Sample Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16977

Market Drivers
The rising demand across industries such as construction and manufacturing is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of automation in regions like Europe and North America has amplified the demand for revolving doors. The construction of high-tech facilities, including airports, shopping malls, luxury hotels, and cinemas, is also expected to propel market expansion.

Key Market Developments
Leading companies in the market are adopting strategies like product launches and business expansions to strengthen their portfolios. For example, in January 2022, Landert Group (Tormax) acquired Albert W. Otto GmbH in Germany, enhancing its offerings of high-grade steel and stainless-steel door frames. This acquisition underscores the focus on improving product innovation and market competitiveness.

Market Segmentation

By Operation:

Manual
Automatic (67% market share in 2021)

By Product Type:

Three Wings (46% market share in 2021)
Four Wings
Others

By End-User:

Commercial (80% market share in 2021)
Industrial

By Region:

North America
Europe (Dominated the market in 2021)
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16977

Key Market Players
The report profiles leading players in the global revolving doors market, including:

Assa Abloy Group
Auto Ingress
Deutschtec GmbH
Dormakaba Holding AG
DSS Automatic Doors
ERREKA Group
Grupsa Door System
GEZE GmbH
Landert Group AG
Manusa GEST, S.L
Nabtesco Corporation
PORTALP
Royal Boon Edam International B.V.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
Sanwa Holdings Corporation

Key Findings of the Study

The report offers a detailed analysis of current and emerging market trends.
The automatic operation segment led the market in 2021.
The three-wings product type segment witnessed the highest revenue growth in 2021.
The commercial end-user segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate.
Regional analysis reveals lucrative opportunities, with Europe dominating in 2021.
Comprehensive competitor analysis highlights key strategies and market positions.
The report provides a detailed forecast from 2022 to 2031, offering insights into key market segments and trends shaping the revolving doors industry.



Construction Blog : https://steemit.com/@vijayanalytics/posts
Construction Material Blog : https://www.quora.com/profile/Vijay-Conma/posts
 Construction Blog  : https://vijayanalytics.blogspot.com/
Construction Material Blog : https://vijayconma.medium.com/

David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ +1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Revolving Doors Market Forecast to 2031 with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ +1 800-792-5285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Powering the Future: Bluetooth Smart Plugs Market Set for Robust Growth by 2030
Smart Office Market to Surpass Expectations: Key Drivers and Insights (2021-2030)
Recycled Plastic Market Outlook 2023-2032: Global Market To Cross USD 141.9 Billion
View All Stories From This Author