Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Poised for Steady Growth, Projected to Reach USD 30,420.9 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The USA holds over 67% of the North American pharmaceutical glass market in 2024, with sales projected to reach USD 4,659.2 million. In 2020, the CDC reported 1.6 million cancer cases, leading to 602,347 deaths. The high cancer fatality rate due to limited medical care highlights the growing demand for pharmaceutical glass for drug storage and delivery, driving market growth.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmaceutical glass packaging market is projected to grow steadily over the next decade, with estimated sales reaching USD 20,815.8 million in 2024 and an anticipated market value of USD 30,420.9 million by 2034. This reflects a CAGR of 3.9% between 2024 and 2034, according to a recent market analysis.

Pharmaceutical companies account for a significant portion of this market, representing approximately 52.9% of the total share in 2024. These companies heavily rely on glass packaging products such as ampoules and vials to store, transport, and protect a wide range of drug products, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety.

Preventing contamination and maintaining sterility remain critical in preserving the quality of medications. Glass packaging solutions, particularly ampoules and vials, offer robust protection against environmental factors, ensuring that medications remain uncontaminated throughout their lifecycle.

Ampoules and vials are equipped with stoppers and caps that secure the medicine's integrity from production to administration. Glass’s inert properties minimize interactions with its contents, further safeguarding the quality of pharmaceuticals.

See How Things Have Changed: Access the Old Source for This Report! https://finance.yahoo.com/news/pharmaceutical-glass-packaging-market-attain-143000704.html

Understanding the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market

Pharmaceutical glass packaging refers to containers and bottles used to store, protect, and preserve pharmaceutical products, such as medicines, vaccines, and injectables. This type of packaging is essential in the pharmaceutical industry due to glass's non-reactive, durable, and sterilizable properties, which help maintain the quality and safety of the products.

Trends in Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging

The growing biotechnology field will require safe transportation and better handling of medicines. Leading players in the pharmaceutical glass packaging market will be encouraged to produce relevant packaging solutions to cater to this demand. Hence, this will be a key growth driver for the pharmaceutical glass packaging market.

The growing concern regarding sustainability will surge the demand for suitable packaging solutions. Also, biodegradable packaging will be looked out for. Sustainable packaging in eco-friendly and recyclable material is rooting itself in the market. Thus, this is another key trend, boosting the pharmaceutical glass packaging market size.

Smart packaging is another emerging trend fueling the pharmaceutical glass packaging market growth forecasts. Leading players in the pharmaceutical glass packaging market emphasize interactive packaging via RFIDs and barcodes, which helps them position their brands better.



Market Value of Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging by Country

Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) USA 2.80% Germany 1.80% UK 2.90% Canada 3.50% India 6.50% China 4.40% Japan 5.10% Brazil 3.40%

"Pharmaceutical glass packaging is crucial for ensuring product integrity and safety. With growing demand for injectable drugs and biologics, this market is set to expand rapidly. Innovations in lightweight and eco-friendly glass solutions are also driving the trend," Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Growth Drivers

Due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, accidental cases, and the spike in healthcare expenditure, the pharmaceutical industry is predicted to grow. Therefore, this surges the demand for pharmaceutical packaging. Safe handling, storage, and transport demands for medicines determine the pharmaceutical glass packaging market growth forecasts.

The growing demand for less invasive therapies increases the demand for capsules, tablets, and other medicines. This generates more demand for glass packaging. Thus, this driver will likely enlarge the pharmaceutical glass packaging market size.

Due to strict regulatory policies in developed regions like Europe and North America, glass packaging must include barcodes, QR codes, or RFID codes to provide drug information, governing the pharmaceutical glass packaging market growth forecasts.

Glass, being low reactive than plastic, enhances the storage properties of medicinal packaging. This maintains the quality of the collected sample, providing accurate diagnosis results. Hence, this driver will likely enlarge the pharmaceutical glass packaging market size.

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Growth Restraints

Being fragile, glass can break during transport. This risk always persists for leading players in the pharmaceutical glass packaging market. Moreover, delicate glass packaging induces logistical challenges, which might oppose the pharmaceutical glass packaging market growth forecasts.

Despite glass being effective for packaging, polymers or plastic materials are cheaper and readily manufactured, which creates fierce competition for glass packaging. Hence, this might restrict the pharmaceutical glass packaging market size.

Key Takeaways: Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market

The global pharmaceutical glass packaging industry has recorded a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2023.

The industry's value reached USD 20.1 million in 2023, indicating positive growth.

Japan is expected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR and hold 27% of the East Asia market share by the end of 2034.

In North America, the USA leads with more than 67% market share in 2024, expected to reach USD 4,659.2 million by the end of the forecast period.

Bottles are projected to capture a 27.9% market share by 2034.

Pharmaceutical companies are anticipated to dominate the market, capturing 53.6% market share over the forecast period.





Competitive Landscape

To find new uses and improve their products, a number of well-known companies in the pharmaceutical glass packaging industry are making large investments in innovation, research, and development. To increase their clientele, manufacturers place a high priority on customer happiness, product quality, and safety.

Leading producers of glass packaging for pharmaceuticals are concentrating on creating packaging made of recyclable materials and packaging solutions to satisfy consumer demands for sustainability. They are creating new items to satisfy consumer demands and are implementing a merger and acquisition strategy to increase their resources.

Recent Industry Developments in Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market

In January 2024, Bormioli Pharma with Loop Industries unveiled an innovative pharmaceutical packaging bottle manufactured with 100% recycled virgin quality Loop PET resin at Pharmapack 2024.

In February 2024, Ohio-based Owens-Illinois, Inc. introduced a new edition of lightweight wine bottles in France with reduced carbon impact. It plans to reduce carbon emissions by 25% with this launch.

In May 2023, DWK Life Sciences completed the acquisition of Assem-Pak. This acquisition will allow DWK to broaden its range of customizable packaging solutions for the Life Science industry segment.



Key Players of Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Industry

Schott AG

Gerresheimer AG

Owens-Illinois, Inc.

Ardagh Group S.A.

Nipro Corporation

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Stevanato Group (Ompi)

Sisecam Group

DWK Life Sciences GmbH

Beatson Clark Ltd.

Piramal Glass Limited

Acme Vial and Glass Company, LLC

Wheaton Brasil Vidros.

SGD Pharma

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited



Key Segments of Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Industry

By Grade:

Pharmaceutical glass packaging industry is divided into Type I, Type II and Type III.

By Product:

Pharmaceutical glass packaging industry is segregated into bottles, syringes, ampoules & vials and cartridges.

By Application:

The industry is classified by oral medications, injectable medications, topical medications and ophthalmic medications.

By End Use:

The industry is classified by end use as pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations (CMO) and research laboratories.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East and Africa (MEA), have been covered in the report.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports on the Packaging Domain:

The increasing demand for pharmaceutical plastic packaging is driven by the need for secure, lightweight, and durable solutions that ensure product safety and compliance with regulatory standards.

The global pharmaceutical unit dose packaging market is expected to attain an impressive valuation of USD 34.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 136 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 14.8%.

Pharmaceutical cold chain packaging is evolving with innovative materials and technologies, enhancing temperature control, improving traceability, and ensuring the integrity of sensitive medications throughout their distribution lifecycle.

The growing demand for pharmaceutical packaging is driven by increasing drug production, heightened regulatory requirements, and the need for enhanced protection and traceability in the global healthcare market.

The demand for hemp-based packaging is rising due to its eco-friendly nature, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional materials as consumers and industries prioritize environmental responsibility and waste reduction.

Tamper evident packaging refers to packaging designed to show visible signs if someone has attempted to tamper with or open the product before it reaches the consumer.

Rising at a significant CAGR of 8.9%, the global anti-counterfeit cosmetic packaging market is projected to increase from a valuation of USD 35.48 billion in 2023 to USD 83.23 billion by 2033.

The growth of packaging tubes is driven by their versatility, sustainability, and consumer demand for convenient, eco-friendly solutions that enhance product protection and ease of use.

The eye cosmetic packaging sector is experiencing rapid growth, driven by innovative designs and increasing consumer demand for premium, eco-friendly packaging solutions that enhance product appeal and functionality.

The global lubricant packaging market is estimated to top USD 12.06 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2033, moving forward at a CAGR of 5.4%.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

German Translation

Der globale Markt für pharmazeutische Glasverpackungen wird im Laufe des nächsten Jahrzehnts voraussichtlich stetig wachsen. Die geschätzten Umsätze werden im Jahr 2024 20.815,8 Millionen US-Dollar erreichen , und der erwartete Marktwert wird bis 2034 30.420,9 Millionen US-Dollar betragen. Einer aktuellen Marktanalyse zufolge entspricht dies einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 3,9 % zwischen 2024 und 2034.

Pharmaunternehmen haben einen erheblichen Anteil an diesem Markt und stellen im Jahr 2024 etwa 52,9 % des Gesamtanteils. Diese Unternehmen sind in hohem Maße auf Glasverpackungsprodukte wie Ampullen und Fläschchen angewiesen, um eine breite Palette von Arzneimitteln zu lagern, zu transportieren und zu schützen und dabei höchste Qualitäts- und Sicherheitsstandards zu gewährleisten.

Um die Qualität von Medikamenten zu erhalten, sind die Vermeidung von Verunreinigungen und die Wahrung der Sterilität weiterhin von entscheidender Bedeutung. Glasverpackungslösungen , insbesondere Ampullen und Fläschchen, bieten einen robusten Schutz vor Umwelteinflüssen und stellen sicher, dass Medikamente während ihres gesamten Lebenszyklus unverunreinigt bleiben.

Ampullen und Fläschchen sind mit Stopfen und Kappen ausgestattet, die die Unversehrtheit des Arzneimittels von der Herstellung bis zur Verabreichung gewährleisten. Die inerten Eigenschaften von Glas minimieren Wechselwirkungen mit dem Inhalt und gewährleisten so zusätzlich die Qualität der Arzneimittel.

Sehen Sie, was sich geändert hat: Greifen Sie auf die alte Quelle für diesen Bericht zu! https://finance.yahoo.com/news/pharmaceutical-glass-packaging-market-attain-143000704.html

Den Markt für pharmazeutische Glasverpackungen verstehen

Pharmazeutische Glasverpackungen sind Behälter und Flaschen, die zur Lagerung, zum Schutz und zur Konservierung pharmazeutischer Produkte wie Medikamente, Impfstoffe und Injektionspräparate verwendet werden. Diese Art der Verpackung ist in der Pharmaindustrie unverzichtbar, da Glas nicht reaktiv, langlebig und sterilisierbar ist und so zur Aufrechterhaltung der Qualität und Sicherheit der Produkte beiträgt.

Trends bei pharmazeutischen Glasverpackungen

Der wachsende Bereich Biotechnologie erfordert einen sicheren Transport und eine bessere Handhabung von Medikamenten. Führende Akteure auf dem Markt für pharmazeutische Glasverpackungen werden ermutigt, entsprechende Verpackungslösungen zu entwickeln, um dieser Nachfrage gerecht zu werden. Daher wird dies ein wichtiger Wachstumstreiber für den Markt für pharmazeutische Glasverpackungen sein.

Das wachsende Bewusstsein für Nachhaltigkeit wird die Nachfrage nach geeigneten Verpackungslösungen ansteigen lassen. Auch biologisch abbaubare Verpackungen werden gesucht. Nachhaltige Verpackungen aus umweltfreundlichem und recycelbarem Material etablieren sich auf dem Markt. Dies ist also ein weiterer wichtiger Trend, der den Markt für pharmazeutische Glasverpackungen vergrößert.

Ein weiterer neuer Trend, der die Wachstumsprognosen für den Markt für pharmazeutische Glasverpackungen antreibt, ist intelligente Verpackung. Führende Akteure auf dem Markt für pharmazeutische Glasverpackungen legen Wert auf interaktive Verpackungen über RFIDs und Barcodes , die ihnen helfen, ihre Marken besser zu positionieren.



„Pharmazeutische Glasverpackungen sind für die Gewährleistung der Produktintegrität und -sicherheit von entscheidender Bedeutung. Angesichts der steigenden Nachfrage nach injizierbaren Medikamenten und Biologika wird dieser Markt rasch wachsen. Innovationen bei leichten und umweltfreundlichen Glaslösungen treiben den Trend ebenfalls voran“, sagt Ismail Sutaria, leitender Berater für Verpackungen bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wachstumstreiber auf dem Markt für pharmazeutische Glasverpackungen

Aufgrund der zunehmenden Verbreitung chronischer Krankheiten, Unfälle und der sprunghaft ansteigenden Gesundheitsausgaben wird für die Pharmaindustrie ein Wachstum erwartet. Dies führt zu einem Anstieg der Nachfrage nach pharmazeutischen Verpackungen. Die Anforderungen an sichere Handhabung, Lagerung und Transport von Medikamenten bestimmen die Wachstumsprognosen für den Markt für pharmazeutische Glasverpackungen.

Die wachsende Nachfrage nach weniger invasiven Therapien erhöht die Nachfrage nach Kapseln, Tabletten und anderen Medikamenten. Dies führt zu einer höheren Nachfrage nach Glasverpackungen. Daher wird dieser Treiber wahrscheinlich den Markt für pharmazeutische Glasverpackungen vergrößern.

Aufgrund strenger gesetzlicher Vorschriften in Industrieregionen wie Europa und Nordamerika müssen Glasverpackungen Barcodes, QR-Codes oder RFID-Codes zur Bereitstellung von Arzneimittelinformationen enthalten, was die Wachstumsprognosen für den Markt für Glasverpackungen für Arzneimittel bestimmt.

Glas ist weniger reaktiv als Kunststoff und verbessert die Lagereigenschaften der Arzneimittelverpackung. Dadurch bleibt die Qualität der entnommenen Probe erhalten und es werden genaue Diagnoseergebnisse erzielt. Daher wird dieser Treiber wahrscheinlich den Markt für pharmazeutische Glasverpackungen vergrößern.

Wachstumsbeschränkungen für pharmazeutische Glasverpackungen

Da Glas zerbrechlich ist, kann es beim Transport zerbrechen. Dieses Risiko besteht für die führenden Akteure auf dem Markt für pharmazeutische Glasverpackungen immer. Darüber hinaus bringen empfindliche Glasverpackungen logistische Herausforderungen mit sich, die den Wachstumsprognosen für den Markt für pharmazeutische Glasverpackungen entgegenwirken könnten.

Obwohl Glas als Verpackungsmaterial gut geeignet ist, sind Polymere oder Kunststoffe billiger und lassen sich leicht herstellen, was zu einem harten Wettbewerb um Glasverpackungen führt. Dies könnte den Markt für pharmazeutische Glasverpackungen einschränken.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse: Markt für pharmazeutische Glasverpackungen

Die globale pharmazeutische Glasverpackungsindustrie verzeichnete von 2019 bis 2023 eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate von 3,1 %.

Der Branchenwert erreichte im Jahr 2023 20,1 Millionen USD, was auf ein positives Wachstum hindeutet.

Für Japan wird ein durchschnittliches jährliches Wachstum von 5,1 % erwartet, und es wird bis Ende 2034 einen Marktanteil von 27 % in Ostasien halten.

In Nordamerika liegen die USA mit einem Marktanteil von über 67 % im Jahr 2024 an der Spitze und dürften bis zum Ende des Prognosezeitraums 4.659,2 Millionen US-Dollar erreichen.

Prognosen zufolge werden Flaschen bis 2034 einen Marktanteil von 27,9 % erreichen.

Man geht davon aus, dass Pharmaunternehmen den Markt dominieren und im Prognosezeitraum einen Marktanteil von 53,6 % erreichen werden.

Wettbewerbsumfeld

Um neue Einsatzmöglichkeiten zu finden und ihre Produkte zu verbessern, investieren zahlreiche namhafte Unternehmen der pharmazeutischen Glasverpackungsindustrie große Summen in Innovation, Forschung und Entwicklung. Um ihren Kundenstamm zu vergrößern, legen die Hersteller großen Wert auf Kundenzufriedenheit, Produktqualität und Sicherheit.

Führende Hersteller von Glasverpackungen für Arzneimittel konzentrieren sich auf die Entwicklung von Verpackungen aus wiederverwertbaren Materialien und Verpackungslösungen, die den Ansprüchen der Verbraucher an Nachhaltigkeit gerecht werden. Sie entwickeln neue Produkte, um die Anforderungen der Verbraucher zu erfüllen, und setzen eine Fusions- und Übernahmestrategie um, um ihre Ressourcen zu erhöhen.

Aktuelle Branchenentwicklungen im Markt für pharmazeutische Glasverpackungen

Im Januar 2024 stellte Bormioli Pharma zusammen mit Loop Industries auf der Pharmapack 2024 eine innovative Verpackungsflasche für Arzneimittel vor, die aus 100 % recyceltem Loop-PET-Harz in Neuqualität hergestellt wird.

Im Februar 2024 brachte das in Ohio ansässige Unternehmen Owens-Illinois, Inc. in Frankreich eine neue Edition leichter Weinflaschen mit reduziertem CO2-Fußabdruck auf den Markt. Mit dieser Markteinführung will das Unternehmen die CO2-Emissionen um 25 % senken.

Im Mai 2023 schloss DWK Life Sciences die Übernahme von Assem-Pak ab. Mit dieser Übernahme kann DWK sein Angebot an anpassbaren Verpackungslösungen für das Life-Science-Industriesegment erweitern.



Hauptakteure der pharmazeutischen Glasverpackungsindustrie

Schott AG

Gerresheimer AG

Owens-Illinois, Inc.

Ardagh Group SA

Nipro Corporation

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Stevanato-Gruppe (Ompi)

Sisecam-Gruppe

DWK Life Sciences GmbH

Beatson Clark Ltd.

Piramal Glass Limited

Acme Vial und Glass Company, LLC

Wheaton Brasil Glas.

SGD Pharma

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited



Schlüsselsegmente der pharmazeutischen Glasverpackungsindustrie

Nach Klasse:

Die pharmazeutische Glasverpackungsindustrie wird in Typ I, Typ II und Typ III unterteilt.

Nach Produkt:

Die pharmazeutische Glasverpackungsindustrie ist in Flaschen, Spritzen, Ampullen und Fläschchen sowie Patronen unterteilt.

Nach Anwendung:

Die Branche ist nach oralen Medikamenten, injizierbaren Medikamenten, topischen Medikamenten und ophthalmischen Medikamenten unterteilt.

Nach Endverwendung:

Die Branche wird nach Endverbrauch in Pharmaunternehmen, Biopharmaunternehmen, Auftragshersteller und Forschungslabore eingeteilt.

Nach Region:

Im Bericht werden wichtige Länder Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Westeuropas, Osteuropas, Südasiens und des Pazifikraums, Ostasiens sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas (MEA) behandelt.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.