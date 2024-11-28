Health reactivates B-Wise progressive web app for youth, 28 Nov

The Department of Health is thrilled to announce the official reactivation of the B-Wise platform with the launch of a new Progressive Web App designed to provide Adolescent and Youth-Friendly Health Services (AYFHS) and information. This milestone event will take place on tomorrow in East London, Eastern Cape and will feature a vibrant youth march from Premier Bakery in Southernwood on Oxford Street to the stadium.

This exciting development reinforces our commitment to empowering young people with accessible, reliable, and youth-centred appropriate health resources. The new B- Wise app brings innovative features, including interactive tools for sexual and reproductive health and rights, promotion health and wellness, education, and HIV and TB prevention. The new app will be downloadable on the cellphone and tablets from play store and other apps after the launch.

B-Wise is an interactive digital platform developed by the Department of Health in partnership with stakeholders including PEPFAR to improve an uptake of health services amongst adolescents and young people in South Africa, especially HIV prevention, mental health, family planning and contraceptive use in order to make informed choices about their sexual and reproductive health.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 28 November 2024

Part One: 5 km Health lifestyle Walk

March Start Point: Premier Bakery, Southernwood, Oxford Street March Start

Time: 08h30

Part Two: Official Launching of Web App for Youth-Friendly Health Services

Time: 11h00

Venue: ABSA Stadium, East London, Eastern Cape

The launch will be attended by leaders and representatives from various sectors including health, local government, youth sector, Non-Governmental Organisations, etc. The launch programme will entail a Youth-led panel discussion where social challenges affecting young people, especially with regards to access to health services together with recommendations will be made. The attendees will be taken through interactive presentation of the B-Wise Progressive Web.

Why This Matters?

Young people in South Africa continue to face barriers to healthcare access and information. The reactivation of B-Wise and the introduction of this innovative app address these challenges head-on, providing a digital space where youth can access life-saving health information and services without stigma or barriers.

Join the Movement

We call on young people, community leaders, healthcare workers, and media partners to join us in this march and at the launch event to celebrate the power of technology in transforming lives and breaking down healthcare barriers. Together, we can ensure that every young person has the tools they need to make informed decisions about their health and well-being.

RSVP: Howard.kgoa@health.gov.za/0798769247

For media enquiries, please contact:

Foster Mohale Spokesperson:

National Department of Health

Cell: 072 432 3792

E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

