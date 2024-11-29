Dry Construction Global Market Report 2024: Market Size To Reach $84.67 Billion By 2028

Dry Construction Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Dry Construction Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

What is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Dry Construction Market?

The dry construction market has grown steadily in recent years. It is projected to surge from $72.78 billion in 2023 to $75.01 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 3.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to construction and infrastructure projects, building renovations and repairs, the growing need for green building and sustainability, increasing regulatory compliance, and urbanization and population growth.

Sample Report Is Available Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5888&type=smp

How is the Dry Construction Market Expected to evolve in the Foreseeable Future?

The dry construction market is anticipated to experience steady growth in the next few years. It is expected to grow to $84.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 3.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing digital construction workflows, circular economy practices, construction safety standards, emerging market growth, and growing adaption to changing climate conditions.

Pre-book the Dry Construction Market Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dry-construction-global-market-report

What is Driving the Growth of the Dry Construction Market?

The increasing focus on sustainable construction is expected to propel the growth of the dry construction market going forward. Governments across the world are focusing on making towns more sustainable and livable. Dry construction techniques are mostly used in sustainable construction to reduce energy consumption, recycle rainwater, and cool housing and development board HDB towns. For instance, in 2021, China, Canada, and India led in reducing carbon emissions through certified leadership in energy and environmental design LEED projects, according to the annual ranking report from the US Green Building Council USGBC.

Who Are the Major Players in the Dry Construction Market?

Major companies operating in the dry construction market include Saint Gobain SA, Haniel Bau-Industrie, Etex Group Ltd., Fletcher Building Limited, USG Boral Pvt. Ltd., Corporate Social Responsibility, Knauf AG, Panel Rey SA, PABCO Building Products LLC, Armstrong World Industries Inc., Georgia pacisific LLC, Beijing New Building Materials Public Limited, 3G Drywall LLC, New Orleans Glass Company, Cano Estructuras, Knauf Gips KG, USG Corporation, Boral Limited, National Gypsum Company, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., James Hardie Industries plc, Continental Building Products Inc., CertainTeed Corporation, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Owens Corning, PABCO Building Products LLC, Paneltech Systems Ltd., Pennar Industries Limited, Rondo Building Services Pty Ltd., Siniat Ltd., Superglass Holdings plc, Telling Industries LLC, The QUIKRETE Companies, Tremco Incorporated, VANS Gypsum Pvt. Ltd., Winstone Wallboards Limited, Zhejiang Yulong Building Materials Co. Ltd., China National Building Material Company Limited, Etex Building Performance NV, Guangdong Meiyan Jixiang Hydropower Co. Ltd.

What New Trends Are Emerging in the Dry Construction Market?

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the dry construction market. Major companies in the sector are focused on developing new technologies to strengthen their market position. For instance, in January 2022, Trimble, a US-based utilities company, introduced the industry's first Horizontal Steering Control for Soil Compactors, a step towards increased automation in the construction industry.

How is the Dry Construction Market Segmented?

The dry construction market in this report is divided into:

1 By Type: Supporting Framework, Boarding

2 By Material: Plasterboard, Wood, Metal, Plastic

3 By System: Ceiling System, Wall System, Flooring System

4 By Application: Residential, Non Residential

What is the Regional Overview of the Dry Construction Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the dry construction market in 2023, and North America is set to become the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report span Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse more similar reports-

Construction Equipment Rental Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-equipment-rental-global-market-report

Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Products Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dry-condensed-and-evaporated-dairy-products-global-market-report

Construction And Demolition Waste Management Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-and-demolition-waste-management-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. These reports leverage 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interactions with industry leaders.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas: +1 3156230293

Asia: +44 2071930708

Europe: +44 2071930708

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.