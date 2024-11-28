Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development warns public against rabies

Joint statement by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Department of Health and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases

Collectively, these departments wish to alert members of the public about high-risk rabies areas in South Africa where the disease occurs in dogs, Cape fur seals and other animals. Rabies is a deadly viral disease that affects all mammals and can be transmitted from animals to humans. The virus is transmitted in the saliva of infected animals through bites, scratches, and licks. Rabies affects the brain and is fatal once a human or animal shows clinical signs, however, it can be prevented through vaccination of animals and immediate medical attention for people exposed to an infected animal.

Multiple reports of attacks on humans by aggressive Cape fur seals have been reported over the last few months along the Cape coastline. This is the first incidence of rabies being maintained in a marine mammal population. The public is urged to take note of this new risk of rabies in Cape fur seals and keep a respectable distance from these animals.

There have been human deaths attributed to rabies from dogs in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Limpopo and North West in 2024. The public is urged to stay away from stray animals and not to touch animals they do not know. If a person suspects that an animal has rabies, this should be reported to the local state veterinary office, local welfare authority, wildlife rescue centre, Protected Areas Management Authority or the police.

How would I know if an animal might have rabies?

Animals with rabies show changes in behaviour (abnormal behaviour) and signs of neurological impairment. They may drool excessively, become paralysed, be unable to swallow, continuously vocalise (barking, whining, howling, etc.), and become aggressive, or they may appear weak and in a comatose state. Any mammal can become infected with rabies, including dogs, cats, livestock, jackals, foxes, mongooses, Cape fur seals, etc.

Where does rabies occur in South Africa?

Even though rabies occurs in all nine provinces of South Africa, rabies in dogs is common in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Limpopo. Rabies has been found in Cape fur seals and is known to travel along the coastlines of Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape (up to Algoa Bay).

What should I do if I was bitten or scratched by a rabid animal?

If a person is bitten, scratched, or licked by an animal suspected to have rabies, wash the wound well with soap and running water and immediately seek treatment at the nearest clinic or hospital to prevent the rabies viral infection from spreading. For further information about rabies post-exposure prophylaxis, visit the NICD website (www.nicd.ac.za/diseases-a-z-index/rabies/).

How do I keep my animals safe?

All dogs and cats must be correctly vaccinated against rabies throughout their lives. This is required by law. If you walk your dogs, keep them under control or on a leash to avoid contact with other animals. Enquire with your local state veterinarian, animal health technician, private veterinarian or animal welfare organisation for access to rabies vaccinations.

