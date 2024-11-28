Roadway Activity Report for the Lower East and Upper Cumberland (November 28-December 04)

DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project limits. Paving operations are ongoing throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. The contractor has closed North Grace Hill Drive at the existing intersection of SR-28 (US-127) for construction activities. Motorists should utilize South Grace Hill Drive as the detour with appropriate signs. Traffic moved to temporary alignment on Plateau Road and permanent alignment on Potato Farm Road. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will accompany any closures. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Crossville/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-HWY. 70 W.) Utility Work both directions from LM 24 to LM 26: Flagging operations on SR-1 (Rockwood-Crossville Hwy) from East of Cox Valley/I-40 overpass to East of Mackie Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks signage, flaggers, and barrel/cones will be present. 09/05/24 through 11/30/24 from 8 am to 3 pm. [2024-421]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) construction of bridge over the Obed River (LM 12.7): Bridge replacement activities continue on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River bridge. SR-1 (US-70) is to be closed at the bridge for the duration of the project until the work is completed. A detour with signs has been displayed to utilize Northside Drive (SR-462) to travel around the closure. Additionally, the left turn from Sparta Drive onto Miller Avenue (SR-392) has been closed for the duration of the project. Motorists should be aware of the road closure and utilize the detour route as necessary. RESTRICTIONS: Bridge on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River is being replaced. The road is closed at LM 12.72.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Crossville/CNX110]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (Main Street, US-127) downtown pedestrian improvement project between Lantana Road (Highway 70 East) and Neecham Street: Construction activities are ongoing along SR-28 (Main Street). The contractor is working on removing and replacing the concrete sidewalk and curb ramps from East First Street to East Fifth Street. The shoulder parking along this area has been closed. Lane closures may be required at times for construction activities. Signs and flaggers may be utilized during these lane closures and/or lane shifts. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone. [Adams Contracting, LLC/Crossville/LP24_1]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) grading, drainage, signals and paving from SR-68 to south of the bridge over Byrd's Creek (LM 9.7 to LM 10.6): Construction activities are in progress along SR-28 and SR-68. All lanes of traffic are open. Construction equipment and vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. The signals at the intersection of SR-28 and SR-68 are operational. Motorists should be mindful of the change as they travel along SR-28 and SR-68. Flaggers may be utilized at times. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area and be aware of the new traffic pattern. [Cleary Construction, Inc./Crossville/CNW231]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-299 repair of bridge over I-40 MM 338.5 (LM 2.8): Construction activities ongoing in the area. The temporary traffic signal on SR-299 is active and traffic crossing the bridge is reduced to one 10-foot lane. The contractor will be working on the South bound portion of the bridge deck, shoulders, and slopes of SR-299. Possible temporary flagging operations are needed for construction activities.

[Jamison Construction, LLC/Crossville/CNY062]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction and paving activities are in progress. The right lane of SR-28 South bound is to be closed during the day, while paving. Old Jamestown Highway south of Interstate Drive is closed at the intersection. A detour route is installed directing traffic around the closure. Activities will require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462), as well as short term closures of city streets. Flagging operations will accompany these closures with appropriate signs. Motorists traveling west on Interstate Drive should be mindful of the "Right Turn Only" lane at the intersection of Stout Drive. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone as traffic patterns change.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNV010]

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will continue work along the new alignment of SR 28. In addition, the contractor will be performing utility work adjacent to the existing alignment of SR 28. Flaggers are being intermittently used to control traffic through parts of the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Cookeville/CNV300]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1) : The contractor continues grading and construction activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities and motorists should be prepared to stop while traveling through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to obey posted speed limit and to watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. The West end of Old Liberty Road will be closed to through traffic due to construction activities. Motorists and EMS will need to use the East entrance of Old Liberty Road to gain access and follow detour signs. [Twin K Construction/Cookeville/CNV012]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-52 (ALLARDT HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 15 to LM 17: Flagging operations on SR-52 (Allardt Hwy) from Roy Owens Road/Stinson Road to Quail Run Road/Memory Gardens Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks signage, flaggers, and barrel/cones will be present. 12/02/24 through 12/06/24 from 8 am to 3 pm. [2024-662]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-135 rockfall mitigation north of Daniel Hill Lane (LM 7.1): The contractor is performing slope stabilization work. SR-135 is closed from LM 6.31 – 7.76. Message boards and detour routes are in place. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and follow detour signage. RESTRICTIONS: Closed with detour in place.

[Tim's Tree Service, Inc./Livingston/CNX406]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Pigeon Roost Creek Road and Messenger Road remain closed, at the intersection of SR-136 with detour signs to utilize West Davis Road and Bunker Hill Road. In addition, the turning lane serving Prescott South Middle School has been taken out of service and northbound Jefferson Avenue will be restricted to one lane. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. [Rogers Group, Inc./Cookeville/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 (S. JEFFERSON AVE.) Utility Work southbound from LM 2.75 to LM 2.55: Southbound lane closures on SR-136 (S Jefferson Ave) between Scenic Drive and Interstate Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 11/14/24 through 12/04/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-640]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (MONTEREY HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 29 to LM 31: Flagging operations on SR-24 (Monterey Hwy) from Sandy Stone Camp Road to Mill Creek Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks signage, flaggers, and barrel/cones will be present. 12/02/24 through 02/28/25 from 8 am to 3 pm. [2023-576]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 construction of a concrete slab bridge on SR-135 at LM 13.6 : SR-135 is closed from LM 13.53 – 13.59 for bridge construction. Message boards and detour routes are in place. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and follow detour signage. RESTRICTIONS: Closed with detour in place.

[J. Hill Excavating, LLC/Livingston/CNY903]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) bridge repair over Falling Water River (LM 24.4): The contractor will continue performing bridge repair work on SR 24 at LM 24.42. Motorists should be prepared to stop at the temporary traffic signal and should be aware of construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. One lane of SR 24 will remain open through the duration of this project; however, motorists should use caution as they travel through the work zone. [Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Cookeville/CNY066]

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 and SR-443, the grading, drainage, stream relocation, widening, and resurfacing on Summer City Road: The contractor will be performing grade work and widening on Summer City Road in Bledsoe County. This work will narrow the lanes at LM 2.0 and LM 4.3 and will leave both lanes open to traffic. Please slow down and use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Dunlap/CNY153]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 (MM 105) construction of an overpass carrying SR-2 (US-41): Phase 2 of I-24 bridge replacement at Exit 105 will continue this week. SR-2 will be reduced to one lane utilizing traffic signal system. The temporary traffic signal will remain in effect until 10/16/25. Phase 2 demolition of the old bridge will start on Monday night, 12/02/24 and continue nightly from 7PM to 5AM until demolition is complete. I-24 traffic will be reduced to one lane and diverted onto the ramps then back onto the interstate. US-41 will be closed while the ramp diversions are utilized with detours in place.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Tullahoma/CNX309]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 construction from First Avenue (LM 2.0) to SR-16 (US-41A, N. Jackson St, LM 2.6) in Tullahoma: Phase 1 of roadway widening and bridge replacement on SR-55 (Wilson Ave.) will continue this week. Contractor may use temporary lane shifts to complete utility work. Phase 1 traffic shift has reduced lanes from 3 to 2 across the bridge over Rock Creek in order to start bridge replacement work.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Tullahoma/CNX912]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 repair of the bridge over the Little Duck River (LM 14.0): Lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction across the SR-55 bridge over the Little Duck River for bridge repair work. This lane reduction will be in place until work is complete on 7/31/25. [Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Tullahoma/CNX412]

FRANKLIN COUNTY Old Decherd Road over Wagner Creek (LM 0.3) construction of a bridge: Old Decherd Road is closed at Wagner Creek for bridge replacement. A signed detour is in place. The road closure will be in place for the duration of the project through June 30th, 2025. RESTRICTIONS: Old Decherd Road at Wagner Creek is closed. [Dement Construction Company, LLC/Tullahoma/CNY068]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-50 (US-64) repair of the bridges over Old Alto Highway (LM 16.9) : Starting 09/18, lanes will be reduced on US-64/SR-50 to one lane in each direction for bridge repair work. The lane reduction will be in effect until project completion on 05/31/2025. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Tullahoma/CNY097]

MARION COUNTY SR-156 repair of bridge over Tennessee River, LM 15.2: The contractor will be setting up shoulder closures on the SR-156 bridge over the Tennessee River at LM 15.2 in South Pittsburg. Only one shoulder will be closed at a time. Once work is completed on one shoulder the other shoulder will then be closed. Please use caution when driving through the work zone. [Olympus Painting Contractors Inc./Dunlap/CNY063]

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair over SR-55 (LM 10.5): The contractor will have short term lane closures as needed for bridge repair operations. Under the bridge on SR-55 Bypass the portable barrier rail will remain in place long term, closing the outside shoulders under the bridge. Temporary lane and shoulder closures on and surrounding over and under bridge will also be utilized as needed with proper signing.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./McMinnville/CNY196]

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) resurfacing from east of SR-288 (LM 18.5) to west of SR-136 (LM 23.1): The contractor will have lane closures and shoulder closures from 6 AM to 8 PM daily for project wrap up activities.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /McMinnville/CNY121]



DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Paul Huff Parkway Interchange modifications: During this reporting period, the contractor will continue work on permanent signs. Intermittent flagging operations and temporary lane closures may be necessary. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNX362]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue grading work and install new curb & gutter. Asphalt paving will continue. Intermittent flagging operations will take place throughout the project during various work activities. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control. [Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNV130]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 (HARRISON PK.) Utility Work both directions from LM 7.67 to LM 7.55: Flagger assisted westbound lane closure between Conner Rd and 700’ west of Westside Dr NW. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Flaggers, trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 09/16/24 to 12/20/24 between from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-164]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-311 resurfacing from SR-60 (LM 5) to SR-74 (LM 6.1) : During this reporting period, the contractor will continue permanent pavement markings on SR-311. Intermittent flagging operations may be necessary around the work area. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) resurfacing from SR-2 (US-11, US-64, LM 0.0) to near McKamy Street (LM 1.2): During this reporting period, the contractor is scheduled to continue permanent pavement markings on SR-40. Intermittent lane closures and flagging operations will be necessary during this work.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-74 resurfacing from SR-311 (LM 12.7) to SR-40 (US-64, LM 13.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue permanent pavement markings on SR-74. Intermittent flagging operations may be necessary around the work area. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

BRADLEY, HAMILTON, MCMINN, MEIGS, RHEA, AND POLK COUNTY The relensing of snow-plowable pavement markers on various Interstate and State Routes in District 29: Nightly mobile operation to replace the lane line reflectors on interstates and state routes. Work will begin at 8PM and be completed by 6AM each night. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for slow moving construction vehicles. [A and A Safety, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY059]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2 : Nightly Lane closures will occur on this project, 9 PM to 6 AM, on I-75 North and South between Exit 1 (East Ridge) and Exit 3A (East Brainerd Road/ SR-320) and on I-24 East and West from Germantown Road to Spring Creek Road, MM182 to MM185, for various construction activities. Uniformed police officers will be present in these work zones to assist with traffic management and to enforce traffic laws. (Note: In observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday there are no planned lane closures from noon on Wednesday, November 27th until 6 AM Monday, December 2nd. After this holiday period there may be nightly closures for upgrades and improvements to traffic control features (i.e. restriping of lane lines, cleaning or replacing barrels, signs, reflectors, etc.) It may also be necessary to do short duration (15 to 30 minutes) rolling roadblocks during the day or night for patching potholes, clearing debris or to repair guardrail, attenuators, etc. Portions of the left lane on North and South Terrace between Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road will be closed for removal of the previously used continuous-flow detour, installation of drainage structures, sanitary sewers, retaining and noise wall construction. All work is weather permitting. The entrance and exit ramps to I-24 between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road are currently closed. RESTRICTIONS: I-24 Ramps between Belvoir Ave. and S. Moore Road are closed. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Maj Prj - Blevins/DB2101]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (CUMMINGS HWY.) TDOT Bridge Inspection westbound at LM 4.84: A routine inspection of the Cummings Highway bridge over the Lookout Mountain Ravine will be conducted December 2 through December 6, 2024. Both westbound lanes will be closed daily from 9 AM until 3 PM until the inspection is complete. During the inspection, the existing eastbound lanes will be used to carry one lane of traffic in each direction. Motorists are asked to slow down as they approach the work zone and pay attention to the temporary traffic control devices.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-58 (HWY. 58) Utility Work both directions from LM 23.6 to LM 25: Flagging operations on SR-58 from Lune Drive to Grasshopper Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks signage, flaggers, and barrel/cones will be present. 12/04/24 from 9 am to 12 pm, with a rain date of 12/06/24. [2024-766]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work northbound from LM 3 to LM 4: Lane and shoulder closures on SR-8 (Ringgold Road) between Merrill Street and Boyd Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 12/03/24 through 12/05/24 from 9 am - 2 pm, with a rain date of 12/09/24. [2024-585]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-124 (US-27) from I-24 Interchange to South of the Tennessee River Bridge: Daily lane closures are possible between 9 AM and 3:30 PM as the contractor work along the ramps and 4th Street. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control

[Stansell Electric Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY900]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at the Hamilton Place Mall interchange : The SR-153 southbound ramp to I-75 northbound has been reduced to one lane. Traffic shifts have been implemented on I-75 northbound, Shallowford Road entrance ramps, and Shallowford Road exit ramps. There will be a potential lane closure on I-75 SB from 8 PM to 6 AM on 11/04/2024. The speed limit has been reduced on I-75 throughout the project limits. Nightly lane closures are permitted 8 PM to 6 AM. Motorists should use caution, paying attention to construction signage and watching for construction vehicles and personnel. [Summers-Taylor, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX358]

HAMILTON COUNTY Resurfacing on SR-29 (US-27) from south of Old Dayton Pike (LM 25.7) to north of Coulterville Road (LM 28.3): The contractor has completed resurfacing and is working on final cleanup. Intermittent lane closures maybe required to complete. Construction signs will remain until all work has been completed.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY098]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for bridge and grading work. The flagging operations will be performed on 12/02/24, 12/03/24, and 12/04/24 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for bridge work, delivery of materials and equipment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (Hixon Pike) miscellaneous safety improvements from Boy Scout Road (LM 8.5) to Thrasher Pike (LM 9.5): The contractor will be retrofitting curb ramps throughout the project limits. Daily right lane closures between 8 AM and 5 PM will be utilized to accomplish this work. Motorists should use caution as workers will be present. [J. M. Hanner Construction Co., Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY109]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-58 resurfacing from SR-153 (LM 4.6) to near Eller Road (LM 6.5): Resurfacing operations have been completed. The contractor is working on final cleanup. Intermittent lane closures maybe required to complete this work. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY057]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) construction near Palisades Road (LM 15.2) to near Sunset Drive (LM 15.4): The contractor completed the slope remediation work. Minor road repairs are required, and signs will remain until this work is completed.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNW001]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-307 (OLD MADISONVILLE RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 2 to LM 3: Flagging operations on SR-307 (Old Madisonville Road) from TN 422 to TN 439. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 12/03/24 through 12/04/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2023-075]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-68 Utility Work both directions from LM 5 to LM 8: Flagging operations on SR-68 from Richardson Road and County Road 297. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 12/03/24 through 12/05/24 from 9 am - 2 pm, with a rain date 12/09/24. [2024-574]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 construction of a bridge over Middle Creek (LM 13.4): During this reporting period, the Northbound and Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals. County road 567 will be closed to traffic (LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY) and detoured to SR039. This closure is necessary to perform the bridge replacement. The lane restriction will remain in place until the bridge replacement is completed. [Whaley Construction, LLC/Chattanooga East/CNX069]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 emergency sinkhole repairs at two locations near LM 4.2: During this reporting period the contractor will be continue roadway repair work on SR-39. SR-39 will remain closed near LM 4.20 for the duration of this project.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNY309]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-60 construction of a small drainage structure (L.M. 1.6): The culvert replacement has been completed and the long-term lane closure has been removed. Motorists should still use caution as the contractor completes cleanup, intermittent flagging operations are possible.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX408]

POLK COUNTY SR-68 construction of bridge over Brush Creek (LM 16.4): During this update period, the contractor will continue fine grading and bridge construction on the East side of SR-68. Asphalt paving is also expected to begin. A temporary traffic signal system is active on SR-68 near LM 16.4. The northbound lane of SR-68 will be closed in the area controlled by the temporary traffic signal system. Additional flagging of traffic may be necessary during asphalt paving. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX347]

RHEA COUNTY SR-30 repair of bridge over Tennessee River: The repair of the bridge on S.R. 30 over the Tennessee River (L.M. 17.28): The contractor will be making repairs under the Tennessee River Bridge and have no impact to roadway users. Watercraft users should use caution when accessing the TWRA boating ramp under the bridge in Rhea County. The contractor will have equipment and materials in the area of the access road for the boating ramp.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY201]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 Dynamic Message Sign (DMS) Life Cycle Replacement: The Contractor will be replacing overhead Dynamic Message Signs (DMS). Rolling roadblock will occur between 8PM and 6AM at the following locations: Hamilton County SR029/US27 at MM 14.6 on 12/02/24 and 12/3/24, and Hamilton County SR153 MM 5 on 12/3/24, 12/4/24, and 12/5/24. Motorists will experience slow moving traffic and temporary ramp closures in the area of the work. [Davis H. Elliot Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNX413]

REGION 2 Installation of new and upgraded curb ramps and other miscellaneous pedestrian safety improvements: The ADA curb ramp upgrades on various State Routes: Construction activities are ongoing along East Memorial Drive in Decatur. The contractor is working on removing and replacing the concrete sidewalk and curb ramps between State Route 58 and Main Street. The sidewalk will be closed in this area to all users. Lane closures may be required at times for construction activities. Signs and flaggers may be utilized during these lane closures. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone. [Southern Constructors, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY253]

REGION 2 The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes: Materials Co. will be repairing concrete pavement in Cumberland County in Crossville on I-40 at exits 320, 322, and 329. Various ramps require repairs and during the repairs half the ramp widths will be closed leaving a minimum of 10-foot lanes open to traffic. Please use caution when driving through the work zones. [Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Dunlap/CNX411]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed. [Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./McMinnville/CNY105]

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be replacing various ground mounted signs in Cumberland and Putnam Counties on I-40. This work will require shoulder closures at each location. A crash truck will be on site at each location. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Dunlap/CNY131]

REGION 2 The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic and random on-call pavement marking on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be restriping pavement markings in Hamilton County along US 27 at Morrison Springs Road, 4th Street Northbound exit in downtown, and along the Olgiati Bridge. The contractor will also be restriping pavement markings at various locations along SR 2 and SR 317 in Hamilton County. During this work, the contractor will be using a mobile work zone operation, but intermittent lane closures are possible. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. [Reynolds Sealing and Striping, Inc./Cookeville/CNY055]

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[Lumin8 Transportation Technologies, LLC/Chattanooga East/CNX270]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any daytime work that is performed. Nighttime closures will be needed occasionally and will be worked nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM as needed.

[Tennessee Guardrail, Inc./McMinnville/CNX312]

RESTRICTIONS

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - CNX110: Bridge on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River is being replaced. The road is closed at LM 12.72.

JACKSON COUNTY - CNX406: Closed with detour in place.

PUTNAM COUNTY - CNY903: Closed with detour in place.

FRANKLIN COUNTY - CNY068: Old Decherd Road at Wagner Creek is closed.

HAMILTON COUNTY - DB2101: I-24 Ramps between Belvoir Ave. and S. Moore Road are closed

###

