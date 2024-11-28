Hand-held Glucose Meter Market to Reach $2.0 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Hand-held Glucose Meter Market 2024

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Hand-held Glucose Meter Market by Product (Standard Glucose Meters, Smart Glucose Meters and Continuous Glucose Monitors), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Homecare and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the hand-held glucose meter market was valued at $1.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2.0 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2033.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A324009 Prime determinants of growthThe hand-held glucose meter market is driven by several key factors. Increasing prevalence of diabetes worldwide, coupled with a growing emphasis on self-management and early detection, fuels demand for these devices. Technological advancements, such as integration with mobile apps and enhanced accuracy, also contribute to market growth. Additionally, rising health awareness and supportive government initiatives for diabetes care further drive the adoption of hand-held glucose meters.Growing consumer demand for smart hand-held glucose metersSmart glucose meters have advanced features and growing consumer demand for more integrated health solutions. These devices offer enhancedfunctionalities, such as connectivity with mobile apps, which provide real-time data monitoring and analysis. This integration allows users to track their glucose levels more effectively and receive personalized insights, improving overall diabetes management. Additionally, the convenience of wireless data transfer and the ability to sync with other health devices and platforms contribute to their popularity. As technology continues to advance and healthcare shifts towards more connected solutions, smart glucose meters are increasingly favored for their comprehensive and user-friendly capabilities.The increase in demand for hand-held glucose meters in hospitals and clinicsHospitals are equipped with advanced medical infrastructure and resources, making them primary settings for the diagnosis, monitoring, and management of diabetes. These institutions frequently use glucose meters for both inpatient and outpatient care, as they provide accurate, real-time data essential for managing patients’ glucose levels effectively. Additionally, hospitals often drive technological advancements and adoption of new glucose monitoring solutions, further cementing their position as the largest segment in this market.Regional OutlookNorth America to maintain its dominance by 2033By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to high prevalence of diabetes, driven by increasing rates of obesity and sedentary lifestyles. Additionally, North America has well-established healthcare infrastructure and advanced medical technologies, which facilitate widespread adoption of cutting-edge glucose monitoring devices. The presence of major players in the market, significant investment in research and development, and a strong emphasis on innovation further bolster the market. Moreover, the high level of health awareness and accessibility to healthcare services contribute to the extensive use of hand-held glucose meters in the region.Top Key Players: -• F. Hoffmann LA. Roche• Abbott Laboratories• Johnson & Johnson company• Dexcom, Inc.• Medtronic plc• Bayer AG• Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG• Terumo Corporation• Nova Biomedical• Ypsomed Holding AGThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global hand-held glucose meter market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. In January 2022, Roche launched its new point-of-care blood glucose monitor designed for hospital professionals, with a companion device shaped like a touchscreen smartphone that will run its own apps. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

