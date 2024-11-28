PHILIPPINES, November 28 - Press Release

November 26, 2024 Bong Go extends assistance to flood victims in Dipolog City, renews call for DDR bill Senator Christopher "Bong" Go provided relief for flood victims in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte from November 22 to 24. In coordination with Mayor Darel Uy, Go's Malasakit Team aided 700 affected families from various barangays in the city. Each household received grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, and shirts from Go. Select recipients also received shoes, bicycles, and mobile phones. Known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassion towards communities in need, Go emphasized the importance of strengthening disaster preparedness and response mechanisms in the country. He renewed his call for the passage of Senate Bill No. 188, or the Department of Disaster Resilience Act. The proposed legislation seeks to create a dedicated department to proactively manage disaster-related concerns and ensure swift response and recovery efforts. "Bago pa dumating ang bagyo, mayroon na hong makikipag-coordinate sa LGUs, the preposition of goods at ilikas po ang mga kababayan natin sa ligtas na lugar. At pag-alis ng bagyo, restoration of normalcy kaagad, maibalik kaagad sa normal ang pamumuhay ng mga kababayan natin. Yan po ang layunin ng Department of Disaster Resilience," Go said. Furthermore, Go highlighted SBN 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which he co-sponsored and principally authored. This proposed legislation, which passed the third reading in the Senate, underscores the necessity of establishing mandatory evacuation centers in provinces and municipalities if enacted into law. "Panahon na rin na magkaroon sa bawat lokalidad ng ligtas at kumpleto sa supply na evacuation centers. Bukod sa kanilang kaligtasan at kalusugan, kailangan ding mapangalagaan ang dignidad ng ating evacuees," Go explained. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay n'yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," the senator concluded.

