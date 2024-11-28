PHILIPPINES, November 28 - Press Release

November 27, 2024 Bong Go tells PhilHealth to fulfill promises on expanded health benefits: 'mula boy promise, maging boy tupad ka!' Senator Christopher "Bong" Go called on Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) President Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. to deliver on the agency's commitments to expand its benefit packages under the Universal Health Care Act. Go made the remarks during a public hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, which he chairs, on Monday, November 25. "Sana po itong mga pinangako ninyo... Sana mula 'Boy Promise' maging 'Boy Tupad' ka," Go quipped, urging Ledesma to ensure that PhilHealth's promises result in real benefits for Filipinos. During the hearing, Go highlighted the urgent need to expand benefits such as assistive devices, visual and dental care, and preventive services. "Sa amin sa probinsya, 'yung iba po'y sinulid ang ginagamit nila pantanggal ng ngipin," he noted, shedding light on the lack of access to proper dental care in rural areas. Go, a health reform crusader, urged PhilHealth to fulfill its promises to expand its benefit packages and prioritize preventive measures, particularly for vulnerable populations such as children and students. "Kung sobra-sobra naman ang pera ng PhilHealth, please expand your benefits packages. Kasama na po dito ang visual, emergency, and preventive care. Mas mabuti po 'yung prevention bago lumalala," he added, underscoring the importance of early intervention to prevent more severe health conditions like cataracts. In October, the Senate Health Committee received PhilHealth's official commitment letter outlining its promises to implement reforms in line with the Universal Health Care Act. Among the key proposals committed by PhilHealth are dental benefit packages covering consultations, oral prophylaxis, and dentures by December 31, 2024; outpatient drug packages for essential medicines by the same date; and mental health packages, including consultations and psychosocial interventions, also by December 31, 2024. Additionally, optometric services and devices for the early detection of refractive errors to prevent blindness are targeted for implementation by November 30, 2024. Assistive devices such as wheelchairs, crutches, and walkers, along with emergency outpatient services, are also expected by December 31, 2024. Finally, expanded coverage for diagnostic tests such as CT scans, MRIs, and angiograms is set to roll out by November 30, 2024. Go further advocated for stronger preventive care, particularly for children in schools who often suffer from undiagnosed vision problems. "Yung mga bata hindi nakaka-check-up sa mata ang mga estudyante, minsan lumalala at nagko-cause na po ng cataract," he explained, pushing for more accessible optometric services. He reiterated the need for PhilHealth to utilize its funds effectively to enhance service delivery: "High-tech naman po tayo, nasa modern times na po tayo ngayon. I'm sure mapi-prevent niyo na po ang mga fraudulent claims, maagapan niyo." Meanwhile, during the same hearing, PhilHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. presented a comprehensive update on the institution's accomplishments, challenges, and future plans during the hearing. He claims that PhilHealth has made significant strides in improving healthcare benefits and financial protection under its Universal Health Care (UHC) mandate. Ledesma concluded his presentation by reaffirming PhilHealth's dedication to UHC and its mission to provide equitable and quality healthcare for all Filipinos. He expressed gratitude to Go and the Senate for their continued guidance and support. Ending the discussion, Go reiterated his call on PhilHealth to ensure that financial constraints no longer deter Filipinos from seeking medical care. "Ang ganda pakinggan ng mga benepisyo ng PhilHealth na ibinahagi ni President Ledesma," Go said, commending the reforms. He highlighted a heart-wrenching case in Ozamiz City where a patient chose to remove their oxygen due to an inability to pay hospital bills. "Ang sakit ng dibdib ko nung narinig ko na 'yun," Go lamented, urging PhilHealth to address this systemic issue. Go stressed that PhilHealth's substantial funds should directly support indigent patients, ensuring that financial barriers are eliminated. "PhilHealth is for health. Please, tulungan po natin ang ating mga kababayang mahirap," he stated. The senator reminded the agency of its mandate to provide financial protection to Filipinos and encouraged them to operate with compassion. "Hindi po ako doktor," Go said, "pero ang importante dito, 'yung meron kang malasakit sa kapwa mo Pilipino." Go called on PhilHealth to dispel the public's fear of hospitalization due to costs. "'Yung iba takot magpa-hospital. 'Yan po ang tanggalin natin sa isipan ng mga kababayan natin," he urged. He noted that the ongoing reforms and benefit expansions presented by Ledesma are steps in the right direction, but they must translate into tangible improvements for the poor.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.