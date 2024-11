Nonwoven Filtration Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 8.4 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Nonwoven Filtration Market is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.9% annually from 2023 to 2038, with an anticipated size of US$ 8.4 billion by 2028, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global nonwoven filtration market which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 (billion US$) 8.4 Growth (CAGR) 4.9% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Nonwoven Filtration Market:

The global nonwoven filtration market is segmented based on application type, web-formation type, material type, and region.

Based on application type - The nonwoven filtration market is segmented into Air filtration and Liquid filtration. Air filtration is anticipated to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The factors include the increasing demand for automobiles, HVAC appliances, indoor air purifiers in residential and commercial buildings, and face and surgical masks. The rising concerns regarding air pollution have further contributed to the demand for effective filtration solutions.



Based on the material type – The nonwoven filtration market is segmented into Polyester, Polypropylene, Nylon, Fiberglass, Bicomponent PET/coPET fiber, Bicomponent PET/PE fiber, Bicomponent PP/co-PP fiber, and Others.

Between these sub-segments, Polyester is expected to be predominant in the market during the forecast period. Polyester fibers possess remarkable strength and durability, enabling them to endure demanding filtration processes without compromising their integrity. This durability ensures that the filtration fabric maintains its efficiency and longevity. Polyester also exhibits exceptional resistance to chemicals, abrasion, and moisture, which are critical factors in filtration applications. It retains its performance even under harsh conditions, guaranteeing consistent and reliable filtration performance over an extended period.





Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Asia-Pacific is anticipated to sustain its position as the market with the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

China and India are home to a large number of major companies in the nonwoven filtration market. Renowned companies like Freudenberg, Berry Global Inc., and Ahlström Munksjo have a strong presence in these markets.

Additionally, there are several local firms, such as Xinlong Holding, Tianjin TEDA Filters Co Ltd, Zhejiang Jiarui Filtration Technology Co Ltd, Ginni Spectra Pvt Ltd, Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd, and Foshan Nanhai Beautiful Nonwoven Co Ltd., that contribute significantly to the industry's growth. These companies collectively fuel the expansion of the nonwoven filtration market in the region.

The presence of significant automotive companies, such as Tata Motors Limited, BYD Auto Co Ltd, Ashok Leyland Limited, and SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, ensures a sustained demand for nonwoven filtration fabrics.





Nonwoven Filtration Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The automotive industry, surgical mask market, air purifier sector, and HVAC sales have witnessed a significant rise in demand.

The growing awareness about air and water pollution concerns has further contributed to the demand for effective filtration solutions.



Top 10 Companies in the Nonwoven Filtration Market:

The market is highly populated with the presence of several local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players (arranged alphabetically).

Alekegen

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Ahlström Munksjo

Berry Global Inc

Freudenberg

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

Gessner (Mativ)

Hollingsworth & Vose

SANDLER NONWOVEN CORPORATION

Welspun Advanced Textiles



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers: How big is the sales opportunity? How lucrative is the future? Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Which are the most attractive market segments? Who are the top players and their market positioning? How complex is the business environment? What are the factors affecting the market?



