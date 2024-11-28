Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 3.6 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft cabin interior composites market is projected to witness a growth rate of 11.1% annually from 2023 to 2028, with an anticipated size of US$ 3.6 billion by 2028, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.





Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global aircraft cabin interior composites market which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.





Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 (billion US$) 3.6 Growth (CAGR) 11.1% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market:

The global aircraft cabin interior composites market is segmented based on aircraft type, composite type, application type, process type, end-user type, and region.

Based on aircraft type – The aircraft cabin interior composites market is segmented into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional aircraft, and business jets. Narrow-body aircraft is expected to remain the leading demand generator in the market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing production rates of the B737Max and A320 families. Narrow-body aircraft are the most popular aircraft type in the world, accounting for over 60% of the global fleet. This is due to their lower operating costs and high usage in domestic travel. The B737 and A320 are the best-selling aircraft of Boeing and Airbus, respectively.



Based on the composite type – The market is segmented into glass fiber composites, carbon fiber composites, and others. Glass fiber composite is expected to remain dominant in the market during the forecast period. Glass fiber composites offer a wide array of advantages, including low cost, good product performance, and excellent corrosion resistance, over their rivals, including aluminum and other metals. Whereas, carbon fiber composites, another considerable segment, are likely to grow at the fastest pace in the market during the same period, driven by their advantages over glass fiber composites, including lighter in weight, higher strength-to-weight ratio, and excellent appearance.



Based on the application type - The market is segmented into floor panels, galleys/galley inserts, lavatories, stowages, cabin linings, cargo liners, seats, ducts, and others. Cabin lining is expected to remain the dominant application type in the market during the forecast period, led by the wider surface area of cabin linings. Whereas duct is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market over the next five years. Using composites in cabin interiors, such as ducts, contributes to weight reduction, enhancing fuel efficiency and overall aircraft performance.



Based on the process type - The market is segmented into sandwich construction, compression molding, and others. Sandwich construction is expected to remain the most dominant process in the market during the forecast period. It is considered an ideal process for producing flat composite panels for aircraft interiors as well as exteriors. Most of the composite parts for aircraft cabin interiors, such as lavatory and floor panels, are largely made through the sandwich construction process. Compression molding, injection molding, and plaster mandrel are the other major processes used to fabricate composite parts for aircraft cabin interiors. They also offer sizeable growth opportunities in the coming years.



Based on the end-user type - The market is segmented into OE and aftermarket. OE is expected to showcase an incredible lead in the market during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for new aircraft across all regions to serve the rising air passenger traffic coupled with increasing production rates of key aircraft programs and the introduction of new as well as fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs.





Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft cabin interior composites during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

The presence of a large number of aircraft OEMs in North America, such as Boeing and Bombardier, and tier players is the major factor behind the dominance of the region.

Aircraft cabin interior composite manufacturers and suppliers work closely with them to address their emerging market requirements.

Likewise, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China, the launch of indigenous commercial aircraft (COMAC C919), and rising aircraft fleet size.



Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The ongoing ramp-up in production rates of key aircraft programs.

Rising aircraft fleet size.

The expected introduction of a new and fuel-efficient variant of existing aircraft programs.

Increasing penetration of composites in the aircraft industry.

The resumption of aircraft interior refurbishment orders by several airlines.



Top 5 Companies in the Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market:

The market is fairly concentrated with the presence of several regional and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, composite part fabricators, cabin interior manufacturers, OEMs, and airlines. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players (arranged alphabetically).

AVIC Cabin Systems Limited

Collins Aerospace

EFW GmbH

Safran S.A.

The Gill Corporation



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth Analysis of the Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



