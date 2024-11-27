Sunlight Financial Holdings, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; December 2, 2024 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Sunlight Financial Holdings, Inc. ("Sunlight Financial" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: SUNLQ) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between January 25, 2021 and October 31, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Sunlight Financial investors have until December 2, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case.

The Complaint claims that during the Class Period, the Defendants participated in a scheme that, to the disadvantage of Sunlight Financial's investors, allowed the company to originate and hide a large number of loans for dishonest solar panel installers with questionable creditworthiness. Additionally, it alleges that Sunlight Financial concealed a substantial amount of mispriced solar loans that had been funded but remained unsold, which were stored "off balance sheet" by Cross River Bank. In other words, while Sunlight Financial maintained full financial responsibility for these loans until they were sold, they were not included in Sunlight Financial's balance sheet.

