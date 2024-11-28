Top tennis players add to smashing Adelaide International line up

Release date: 28/11/24

Adelaide International 2025 is on track to deliver thrilling matches and elite tennis action next January when some of the world’s best arrive in Adelaide to compete for the ultimate title.

Confirmed today, Felix Auger-Aliassime (former world No.6) and two of the WTA top 10 ranked players in Jasmine Paolini, Emma Navarro, as well as world No.13 Diana Shnaider will complete at The Drive from 6-11 January 2025.

The players add to a star-studded line-up, including hometown favourite and 2022 champion Thanasi Kokkinakis, world No.12 Tommy Paul, world No.23 Sebastian Korda, and top-10 stars Jessica Pegula and reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP Tour title in 2022 at the Rotterdam Open, a major milestone in his career. The Canadian has consistently reached the second week of Grand Slams, his best result being a US Open semifinal appearance in 2021.

Fourth-ranked Paolini will bring her competitive spirit alongside Navarro, the world No.8 and one of the rising stars of American tennis. Navarro took out honours at the 2024 Hobart International, has made great strides in her career, and her hard-hitting game will surely make an impact.

The full entry list for the Adelaide International 2025 will be announced in December.

Tickets to the games at the Drive start at $10 and kids go free for selected sessions, offering an all-access pass to the family zone, exclusive bars, entertainment, food, drinks, and elite tennis.

In 2024, the Adelaide International drew 51,117 attendees at The Drive, making it the highest attendance record for a single week event since 2020.

The Adelaide International adds to a South Australia’s international summer of sport, including the recent highly successful VAILO Adelaide 500 last week, the upcoming Christmas Test at Adelaide Oval, and the 25th anniversary of the Santos Tour Down Under.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

The latest player announcement continues to build anticipation for the international tennis tournament as Auger-Aliassime, Jasmine Paolini, Emma Navarro, and Diana Shnaider join the already strong competition line up.

The Adelaide International is always a great start to the year, for both players and spectators, and 2025 is set to be no different thanks to the epic talent on the courts and non-stop entertainment offerings off the court.

I look forward to welcoming this smashing lineup of top tennis stars to Adelaide in January, as well as the thousands of fans set to cheer them on at The Drive.

Attributable to Alicia Molik, Director Adelaide International Tournament

I am excited about the calibre of the field of players already confirmed to compete.

We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Felix Auger-Aliassime (former world No.6) and two of the WTA top 10 ranked players in Jasmine Paolini, Emma Navarro, as well as world No.13 Diana Shnaider to Adelaide next year.

The depth of talent we have confirmed to compete so far is exceptional, and we are confident that fans will be treated to some spectacular matches. Each of these players brings something unique to the court, and we can’t wait to see them compete at The Drive.

Attributable to Debbie Sterrey, Tennis SA CEO and Adelaide International General Manager

The team are looking forward to welcoming tennis fans to see these incredible athletes in action.

The Adelaide International is going to be a fantastic event, and we can’t wait to see these players showcase their talent on our courts.

Attributable to Felix Auger-Aliassime, Tennis player

I’ve always enjoyed my stay in Adelaide and that’s why I’ve chosen to come back in 2025 for the third time in my career. I think it will be a perfect preparation for me after United Cup and just before playing the Australian Open.

I look forward to a great summer of tennis in front of all the Aussie fans.

Attributable to Emma Navarro, World No. 8 tennis player

I am super excited to come play at the Adelaide International in 2025. I think it will be a great lead up to the Australian Open and I am looking forward to getting some good matches in and seeing some of Adelaide.