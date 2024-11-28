Motor Fuels Tax Rate Decreases To 40.3 Cents Per Gallon Effective Jan. 1, 2025
The motor fuels and alternative fuels excise tax rate will decrease from 40.4 cents to 40.3 cents per gallon or gallon equivalent for the period of Jan. 1, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2025.
In addition, the inspection tax will remain at 0.0025 cents per gallon or gallon equivalent.
The motor fuels tax rate is set by the Secretary of Revenue in accordance with North Carolina General Statute 105-449.80.
