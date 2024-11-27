Nightly on-ramp closures from Kamehameha Highway to the H-1 Westbound Airport Viaduct

Main, News Posted on Nov 27, 2024 in Highways News

Airport Off-ramp (Exit 16) and Three Right Lanes on H-1 Freeway Closed Concurrently

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of the upcoming nightly full closure of the westbound H-1 Freeway on-ramp from Kamehameha Highway over the next three weeks, beginning the week of Tuesday, Dec. 3, as part of Phase 3 for the H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct Improvements Project.

Due to weather delays, this work was rescheduled as nightly full closures from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., on Tuesday through Friday nights, to complete joint expansion repairs and deck work on the on-ramp.

The westbound H-1 Freeway access near the Middle Street merge at the Keʻehi Interchange will also be closed during closure hours. Motorists will be directed to stay on Nimitz Highway where they may access the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport or enter the westbound H-1 Freeway at the Pearl Harbor Interchange. See Map 1 below.

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and follow all traffic control signs. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. First responders and emergency vehicles have been notified of the closure. All work is weather permitting.

Map 1

