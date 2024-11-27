NSF announces funding opportunity to train and expand the U.S. workforce across a range of key technologies

The NSF ExLENT program offers all Americans opportunities to gain the skills needed to succeed in key technologies and prepare them to enter the workforce.

The U.S National Science Foundation directorates for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships (NSF TIP) and STEM Education, together with the Micron Foundation, announced an updated funding opportunity to expand options for all U.S. workers to receive training in emerging technologies.

The NSF Experiential Learning in Emerging and Novel Technologies (NSF ExLENT) program aims to expand hands-on and practical learning opportunities for individuals interested in entering or gaining more experience in technology areas such as advanced manufacturing, microelectronics or biotechnology. With awards of up to $1 million over three years, the program will promote cross-sector partnerships between organizations in key technology areas and those with expertise in workforce development.

"As NSF invests in the development of key technologies, we must also invest in the American workforce," said Erwin Gianchandani, the assistant director for NSF TIP. "The NSF ExLENT program enables all Americans to gain exposure to key technology areas, allowing individuals to pivot into higher-wage, better-quality, and technology-rich jobs. In this way, the program bolsters U.S. competitiveness."

“Across the agency, we are thrilled to see the continued growth of the NSF ExLENT program. It is truly making an impact in every corner of the country,” said James L. Moore III, NSF assistant director for STEM Education. “Through such investments, NSF is able to contribute to helping the Nation build a workforce that can solve grand challenges in STEM.”

The updated ExLENT funding opportunity builds on 39 ExLENT awards across three tracks issued in August 2024, and 27 awards across two tracks issued in December 2023. The ExLENT program uses a cohort model to offer pathways for Americans with varying levels of experience in technology fields:

Track: Pivots

Provides current professionals in any field an experiential learning opportunity that builds the skills and competencies necessary to pivot into careers in emerging technology fields.

Track: Beginnings

Provides participants with limited technology training and an experiential learning opportunity to gain deeper knowledge and experience to pursue a career in an emerging technology field.

Track: Explorations

Provides participants with no prior technology experience with an experiential learning opportunity that builds interest, motivation, and knowledge in an emerging technology field and inspires them to explore pathways to potential careers in these areas further.

ExLENT proposals are due Feb. 24, 2025. To learn more, watch this recorded webinar, visit the NSF ExLENT webpage or register for the Office Hours: Intro to ExLENT Program, Friday, Dec. 13, 1-2 p.m. EST.