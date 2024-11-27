California's controversial CARE Court set to launch in Alameda County

Starting Dec. 2, Alameda County Superior Court and Alameda County Health's Behavioral Health Department (ACBHD) will launch the county's Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Act Court. This is a civil court process aimed at connecting individuals suffering from specific mental health diagnoses and substance use disorders with support services.

