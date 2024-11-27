Federal Assistance Available for LI Residents and Businesses

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced federal assistance is available to New Yorkers in Suffolk and Nassau Counties who were impacted by severe weather on August 18-19, 2024. Homeowners, renters and businesses are now eligible to apply for U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest loans to aid in recovery from the effects of the storms that resulted in significant damage to homes and businesses.

“Long Islanders are still feeling the effects of August’s extreme weather, and alongside our federal partners, we’re ensuring that communities have the resources they need to recover,” Governor Hochul said. “Resiliency is part of our DNA as New Yorkers, and my Administration is working diligently to provide support for those impacted by this flooding.”

Homeowners, residents and businesses in the declared counties are now eligible for the SBA loans. SBA loans can be very helpful to eligible parties who need financial assistance to get on the road to recovery following weather-related disasters and other emergencies.

This declaration provides low interest loans to repair/replace damaged property incurred as a result of the event for:

Businesses or private, non-profit organizations up to $2 million

Homeowners or renters up to $100,000 (to help repair or replace personal property)

Homeowners up to $500,000 (to repair or restore their primary home to pre-disaster condition)

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul and our federal partners for working diligently for the people of New York. This funding will go a long way in helping New Yorkers to recover and rebuild from summer’s severe weather.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “August’s heavy rain and unprecedented flooding caused devastation to homes and businesses across Long Island. These disaster loans are a lifeline for Long Islanders, providing critical support to help them rebuild and restore their livelihoods. I thank the SBA for offering this vital assistance and will continue to fight to ensure all New Yorkers have every available resource to accelerate the recovery process after severe weather events.”

New Yorkers can find additional information, download applications, and apply online. They may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email mailto:[email protected]. Locations for in-person assistance and applications will be announced in the coming days.

Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, can dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Jan. 27, 2025. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Aug. 26, 2025.

