Introducing E.D. Rich's New Novel, It Could Have Been Murder

Your next corporate teambuilding event could be a murder adventure!

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author E.D. Rich is pleased to announce the release of her debut novel, It Could Have Been Murder. This distinctive novel opens with Kate, a young woman nearing her college graduation, as she contemplates her future and the path she might take. At 22, the world is her oyster.In It Could Have Been Murder, Kate breathes life into the game she and her best friend, Sam, orchestrated in high school, but with an interesting twist: corporate teambuilding. Kate and Sam pull another close friend from high school into Diamond Teams, a murder adventure business—a company helping teams or individuals plan all aspects of a murder: selecting a target, every detail and contingency—all without murdering anyone—followed by a granular debrief with the client.Every client goes through an extensive vetting process to ensure Diamond Teams doesn’t assist someone in actually murdering a target. After more than two decades in business, though, one client slips through. When his project is terminated, he wants revenge on Kate and Diamond Teams.This light yet very adventurous and thoughtful novel showcases the imaginative thinking of the team members of Diamond Teams, with the seed of "murder adventure" germinating and prospering for over 20 years.E.D. Rich’s book It Could Have Been Murder presents a unique perspective on being a young entrepreneur, finding your ‘why,’ succeeding in business, keeping secrets, and caring for friends and family.It Could Have Been Murder delves into themes of self-discovery, imagination, the challenges of adulthood and parenthood, making it a compelling read for those interested in contemporary fiction. E.D. Rich’s distinctive writing style shines in this new release, offering readers a blend of reflection and wit.About the AuthorE.D. Rich, born and raised in Indiana, has a passion for storytelling. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English Composition and French from DePauw University, followed by a Masters in Health Administration from Indiana University. She is married, has one child, and two energetic Standard Poodles. An avid knitter, she enjoys the quick turnaround and satisfaction of making hats for friends and relatives. In addition to her writing, E.D. Rich teaches piano lessons, believing that music is a gift to be shared.It Could Have Been Murder by E.D. Rich is available on the official website at: Unknown as well as on Amazon at: Unknown, for readers who are interested in contemporary fiction and narratives about unorthodox business ventures and unforeseen consequences.Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1300972203

