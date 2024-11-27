Attorney General Bird Announces Top Tips to Shop Smart and Scam-Free on Black Friday Weekend

DES MOINES—As holiday sales gear up, Iowans are not the only ones seeking to take advantage. Attorney General Bird today announced top tips for shopping smart and scam-free this Black Friday weekend.

“Be on high alert for scams this holiday season as sneaky con artists try to take advantage of online shoppers,” said Attorney General Bird. “If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Always double check, keep your personal and banking information protected, shop at local businesses you know and trust, and call my office if something doesn’t seem right: 1-888-777-4590. We want every Iowan to shop smart and scam-free this Black Friday weekend.”

How Scammers Trick You:

Scammers use fake accounts to imitate promotional offers and trick people into sending credit/debit card details or downloading malware.

Scammers make imposter websites that spoof popular online retailers. These sites may look identical to the real thing, but their sole purpose is to steal people’s personal information.

Scammers use malicious ads on legitimate websites. Once users click on the ad, they are directed to infected sites that quickly install malware onto their phone or laptop.

Scammers will steal someone’s information and then use it to make purchases with their bank account or open a new store account in that person’s name.

How to Protect Yourself:

Always Use a Credit Card: Credit cards offer stronger scam protection than debit cards that can prevent large financial losses.

Shop on Websites You Trust: Stick to well-known, online retailers and don't click on suspicious links or download attachments from unknown senders.

Be Wary of Deals That Seem Too Good to Be True: If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. Always double check.

Shop Local: Buy from small, local businesses that the community knows and trusts.

Strengthen Your Account Security: Enable two-factor authentication on shopping accounts for an added layer of protection.

Monitor Your Bank Accounts: Regularly review bank and credit card statements for any unauthorized charges.

If you or someone you know has been targeted by a scam, contact the Iowa Attorney General’s office at 1-888-777-4590 or file a complaint online: https://www.iowaattorneygeneral.gov/for-consumers/file-a-consumer-complaint.

