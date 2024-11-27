Enlitic and Laitek to Showcase Innovative AI Solutions at RSNA 2024

Enlitic and Laitek Join Forces for the First Time

Highlights

Enlitic Acquired Laitek in October 2024

Enlitic and Laitek will showcase their innovative AI solutions at RSNA 2024

Enlitic (Booth 4365) will participate in the Radiology Reimagined AI showcase and have a presence at GE , Intelerad, and Blackford booths

Laitek (Booth 7707) will demonstrate its Migratek data migration solution

Both companies aim to showcase advancements in radiology technology, focusing on AI-driven solutions and efficient data management

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlitic, Inc. (ASX:ENL), Enlitic and Laitek, two leading companies in the field of medical imaging technology, are set to make a significant impact at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2024 Annual Meeting. The event will take place from December 1-5, 2024, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Enlitic (Booth 4365) will be prominently featured across multiple locations at RSNA 2024. As a participant in the Radiology Reimagined AI Showcase, Enlitic will demonstrate its cutting-edge AI solutions for radiology. The company will also have a presence at the GE, Intelerad, and Blackford booths, showcasing the versatility and wide-ranging applications of its technology.

At their main booth, Enlitic will present the latest version of Ensight, featuring enhanced ENDEX data standardization and ENCOG data anonymization modules. These tools are designed to streamline workflow and ensure data privacy in medical imaging.

A highlight of Enlitic's presence at RSNA 2024 will be the debut of ENABLE offering attendees an early look at the innovative search and cohort development modules in development. These new additions to Enlitic's product lineup promise to further revolutionize the field of radiology AI.

Laitek (Booth 7707) will be demonstrating its renowned Migratek data migration solution. This powerful tool continues to be a game-changer in efficiently transferring and managing large volumes of medical imaging data. Combined with Enlitic's ENDEX data standardization, data migration takes on a whole new perspective as data quality becomes a key differentiator.

"We are thrilled to showcase our latest innovations at RSNA 2024," said Michael Sistenich, CEO at Enlitic. "Our participation across multiple booths and in the AI Showcase underscores our commitment to advancing radiology through AI-driven solutions."

Attendees are encouraged to visit both Enlitic and Laitek's booths to experience firsthand the future of radiology technology.

For more information about Enlitic and its solutions, please visit www.enlitic.com. For more information about Laitek visit https://laitek.com/

ABOUT ENLITIC

At Enlitic, we empower healthcare systems to enhance the quality of their medical imaging data using the capabilities of artificial intelligence. Enlitic has developed an intelligent data framework that powers radiology workflows, orchestrates data between systems, and enables greater comprehension of what information resides in archives thereby unlocking new revenue opportunities, generating cost-savings, and improving healthcare delivery. Enlitic enables providers to realize value from decades of stored data.

For more information about Enlitic, please visit www.enlitic.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X

ABOUT LAITEK

LAITEK's proven performance has earned it a reputation as the premier industry specialist for imaging data migration. As a result, the company is regarded as the leading vendor for the most demanding and complex migrations, working directly with hospitals and as a subcontractor for replacement PACS vendors.

For more information about Laitek, please visit www.laitek.com

Contact: David Wilson

dwilson@enlitic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.