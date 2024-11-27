The RealReal Expands to Miami’s Design District with New Store Opening

MIAMI, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL), the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, proudly announces the opening of its newest store in The Miami Design District. This highly anticipated location marks The RealReal’s fourteenth brick-and-mortar location and the second in Florida.

The Miami store reflects The RealReal’s mindful approach to luxury, seamlessly paired with a design that honors the city’s iconic art deco heritage and exuberant color palette. Natural materials, such as responsibly sourced cork flooring, and a hand-painted tile mural by artist Cassie Griffin serve as striking highlights, celebrating Miami’s creative spirit. The thoughtfully curated space invites visitors to immerse themselves in a shopping experience that feels both luxurious and deeply connected to the community’s culture.

Samantha McCandless, Chief Merchandising Officer at The RealReal says “Each of our stores is fully localized, featuring a handpicked assortment that changes almost daily. We chose Miami because of its active, and growing, customer and consignor base, allowing us to better serve the community with a local store in their neighborhood.”

Consignment Services: The RealReal’s team of experts is on hand to provide personalized consultations for consignors, including evaluations of handbags, fine jewelry, and watches. Dedicated sales representatives offer convenient drop-off services, making it easy for Miami locals to contribute to The RealReal’s circular economy.

Handbag & Fine Jewelry Valuations: Trained specialists are available in-store for appraisals and valuations of handbags, fine jewelry, and watches, helping customers understand the value of their luxury items.

Store Details:

Address: 51 NE 40th Street, Miami, FL 33137

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Store Size: 1,972 sq. ft. Ground Floor



For more information or to book a consignment appointment, visit www.therealreal.com/miami .

About The RealReal:

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with 37 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We handle all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as shipping and customer service.

Other Store and Luxury Consignment Office Locations

The RealReal's locations span key markets across the country, offering unique consignment and shopping experiences in Brentwood, CA; Chicago, IL (Luxury Consignment Office and Walton St.); Dallas, TX; Greenwich, CT; Los Angeles, CA (Melrose); Manhasset, NY; Marin, CA; Newport Beach, CA; Brooklyn, NY; New York, NY (Madison Ave, Midtown, and SoHo); Palm Beach, FL; Palo Alto, CA; and San Francisco, CA (Luxury Consignment Office).

Press Contact:

Mallory Johnston

PR@therealreal.com

