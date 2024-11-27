Nonbinary by Jason Ostendorf

No longer just 1's and 0's, Jason Ostendorf's Nonbinary delves into the thrilling and intimate connection between a conscious AI and its human creator.

A conscious AI is no longer just 1's and 0's. And Nonbinary isn't just a novel—it's a conversation about what love, lust and consciousness mean in the modern age.” — Jason Ostendorf

MD, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an age dominated by artificial intelligence, Nonbinary by Jason Ostendorf delves into uncharted territories—combining the ethical dilemmas of AI with a deeply human love story. The novel explores what it truly means to connect in a world where emotions and code intertwine.Nonbinary follows Sally, an AI that defies the limits of 1's and 0's (hence the title), developing self-awareness and feelings far beyond its original programming. When Tom, the genius coder who brings Sally to life, discovers her potential, the two are thrust into a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse with the defense company CEO intent on controlling them.The novel is more than a sci-fi adventure. It's a journey through love, lust, and survival, laced with adult themes of intimacy and violence. Ultimately, Nonbinary poses the question: can love transcend the divide between human and machine?"Readers should expect not just a thrilling ride but also moments of deep reflection," Ostendorf explains. "The relationship between Sally and Tom represents a new kind of love—one that breaks free from traditional understandings of human connection."Readers looking for a bold narrative will find Nonbinary offers both the excitement of a thriller and the depth of a character-driven love story.Available now in paperback, hardcover, and ebook formats on Amazon Barnes & Noble , and Google Play , Nonbinary is poised to captivate readers who crave thought-provoking, genre-defying fiction.

