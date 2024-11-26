Training the next Generation: BM1 Benavides’ Role in Navy Training

Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Gustavo Benavides, from Brownsville, Texas, assigned to Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) Littoral Training Facility (LTF) Pacific (PAC), embarked on his Navy career with a passion for service that started in high school. Now serving as an instructor at, Benavides shares his experiences and lessons learned from fleet service to the classroom, helping shape the next generation of Sailors.



Benavides’ Navy journey began in December 2007, after years of participating in his high school ROTC program, which solidified his commitment to joining the military. His first assignment aboard the USS Comstock (LSD 45) laid the foundation for his Navy career, providing him with valuable hands-on experience and teaching him the importance of teamwork and technical proficiency. He then transitioned to Port Operations in Port Hueneme and later served as a loadmaster for LCAC Hovercrafts at Assault Craft Unit Five (ACU-5), where he honed his leadership skills.

“Each role brought new challenges and reinforced the importance of teamwork and technical skill,” says Benavides. “These experiences prepared me for my current position as an instructor, where I have the opportunity to give back by training the next generation.”

Transitioning to the Classroom



“Teaching was initially a challenge for me,” Benavides reflects. “NETC gave me the tools and confidence to succeed. I have come to appreciate the rewarding experience of sharing my knowledge and watching my students grow.”

Today, Benavides serves as a deck instructor for the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) program at SCSTC LTF PAC, where his focus has shifted from fleet operations to education and mentorship. He admits that the transition was not easy, as his career had always centered around hands-on roles, but he credits the world-class training he received under the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) with preparing him for this new responsibility.

Through his role as an instructor, Benavides contributes to the Navy’s mission of maintaining surface warfare superiority by training Sailors in the operation and maintenance of LCS deck systems. By sharing his real-world experiences and technical skills, he empowers his students to face the challenges of fleet service with confidence.

Essential Qualities for Success

Benavides believes that certain personal qualities are essential for success in NETC’s training programs. He emphasizes the importance of motivation and drive, highlighting that students who bring a strong desire to learn and persevere through challenges are often the most successful.

“Motivation is key,” Benavides explains. “Students who are eager to embrace the challenges of training tend to excel. Alongside that, a genuine curiosity and openness to new experiences enhance their learning and contribute to a positive classroom environment.”

He notes that the diverse backgrounds and learning styles of his students push him to adapt his teaching methods, ensuring that each student has the opportunity to maximize their potential.



The Impact of Teaching and Mentorship

Benavides reflects on the personal and professional growth he has experienced as an instructor. Witnessing his students’ progression from limited knowledge to moments of understanding has been a rewarding journey, reinforcing his own mastery of the material and sharpening his communication and leadership skills.



“Seeing students reach those ‘aha’ moments is incredibly rewarding,” says Benavides. “It challenges me to find new ways to engage and support them, which ultimately enriches my own learning experience and deepens my passion for education.”

By fostering a supportive and engaging learning environment, Benavides not only prepares his students for the demands of fleet service but also strengthens his own commitment to the Navy’s mission. As he continues his journey with SCSTC LTF PAC, he remains dedicated to developing the next generation of Sailors and contributing to the Navy’s operational readiness.

Commitment to the Next Generation of Navy Sailors

Benavides’ journey from active fleet duty to his role as an instructor at SCSTC LTF PAC exemplifies the dedication and resilience that define Navy leaders. By sharing his skills and experiences, he not only equips his students with the technical knowledge they will need in the fleet but also instills in them the values of teamwork, adaptability, and perseverance. As Benavides continues to guide and mentor the next generation of Sailors, his contributions help ensure the Navy remains strong, ready and capable, demonstrating the lasting impact of NETC’s commitment to excellence in training and development.

For more information on how Naval Education and Training Command prepares Sailors for success in the fleet, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/