NC Center for Missing Persons Warns Against Leaving Children Unattended in Vehicles

As the holiday season approaches, the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons is reminding all residents that leaving children unattended in vehicles, even for a moment, can have devastating consequences. This dangerous practice has led to incidents of vehicle theft and stranger abductions, often requiring the activation of AMBER Alerts in multiple states.

Activities like stopping to pick up food, making a quick purchase at a gas station, or dropping off another child may seem harmless, but these brief moments can create opportunities for tragedy. Vehicle thieves act quickly and impulsively, targeting running vehicles regardless of what, or who, is inside.

“It’s a common misconception that leaving a child in a vehicle for ‘just a minute’ is safe,” said Morrissa Ahl-Moyer, Director for the NC Center for Missing Persons. “Unfortunately, these ‘minutes’ are all it takes for a child to be abducted or placed in harm’s way.”

The NC Center for Missing Persons is the agency responsible for approving and issuing AMBER Alerts, which are critical tools in locating abducted children. These alerts are reserved for situations where a child is at immediate risk of serious harm or death. Leaving a child unattended in a vehicle unnecessarily increases the likelihood of these alarming scenarios.

This holiday season, the NC Center for Missing Persons urges all adults to remain vigilant and prioritize the well-being of children. Every decision made today can prevent a potential tragedy tomorrow. For more information about AMBER Alerts and the NC Center for Missing Persons, visit https://nccmp.ncdps.gov/.



###