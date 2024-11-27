PSD Announces 12-02-2024 Meeting of The VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee

Montpelier, VT – The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT-NDCAP) will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, December 2, 2024 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM. A hybrid format will be used for this meeting. In accordance with Vermont Open Meeting Law, the following physical location will be available for those wishing to attend this meeting in-person:

Governor Hunt House

1st Floor, rear of the building

(Indoor signage will direct attendees to the specific meeting room)

322 Governor Hunt Road

Vernon, VT 05354

At this meeting, the Committee will review its 2024 activities and discuss its next steps in assessing current Federal nuclear waste policies. Potential Committee meeting dates will be identified. Language in the VT NDCAP 2024 Draft Annual Report summarizing Committee activities will be assessed. Public input on potential Committee activities for 2025 will be welcomed.

The December 2nd FNWP Committee meeting is scheduled to run for 1 hour. Members of the public are encouraged to provide written questions and comments in advance via VT NDCAP’s email address at PSD.NDCAP@vermont.gov.

Remote access for this meeting will be available via a Microsoft Teams webcast and teleconference. Please see the full press release for more information on the meeting and instructions on how to join.