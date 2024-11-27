North Carolina's October County and Area Unemployment Figures Released

Raleigh, N.C.

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 91 counties in October 2024, decreased in three, and remained unchanged in six. Buncombe County had the highest unemployment rate at 8.8 percent while Currituck County had the lowest at 2.6 percent. Fourteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases and one remained unchanged. Among the metro areas, Asheville had the highest rate at 7.3 percent while Durham-Chapel Hill and Wilmington each had the lowest at 2.9 percent. The not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.6 percent.

Month Counties with Rates 5% or Below Counties with Rates Between 5% and 10% Counties with Rates Above 10% October 90 10 0 September (revised) 97 3 0

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in 59 counties, increased in 24, and remained unchanged in 17. Ten metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year, three increased, and two remained unchanged.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in October by 19,790 to 5,077,309, while those unemployed increased by 20,965 to 188,684. Since October 2023, the number of workers employed statewide increased 535, while those unemployed increased 8,390.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, December 20, 2024 when the statewide unemployment rate for November 2024 will be released.



###

Note to Editors: Supplemental data for this release is available via a live online dashboard.