Micro-Mobile Data Center Market Set to Expand with 17.8% CAGR, Reaching $19.2 Billion by 2031

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Micro-Mobile Data Center Market ," The micro-mobile data center market was valued at $3.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $19.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2031.The concept of micro-mobile data center has gained attraction nowadays due to the increasing need for storage capacity to meet the requirements of internal and external IT services. In order to increase the existing data center capacity, the micro-mobile data center has emerged as a lucrative option to enhance the business continuity. Many enterprises, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, prefer using micro-mobile data center technology rather than investing huge capital in developing their own data centers.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/792 On the basis of rack unit, above 40 RU segment captured the largest micro-mobile data center market size in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. Above 40 RU helps IT managers organize their equipment array and provides fast, easy access to installed IT equipment. In addition, it maximize the capacity and provide more physical equipment and media security. Such advantages provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. However, upto 20 RU segment is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for lesser rack units (RU) data centers in the defense and IT and telecom sectors, drive the growth of the market. In addition, the benefits of up to 20 RU data centers such as high-range and greater capacities that can accommodate larger facilities will further accelerate the growth of micro-mobile data center industry in the future.Region-wise, North America dominated the market share in 2021 for the micro-mobile data center market. Adoption of micro-mobile data center growing steadily to meet increasing demands from today’s businesses to enhance their business process and improve the customer experience will provide lucrative opportunities for the market in this region. Moreover, surge in need of data analytics and low cost data storage shifting the inclination of customer service from traditional way of commercial interaction. Micro-mobile data center provides opportunities for service providers to set up service based on the latest advanced technology being developed for the micro data centers. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing demand of micro-mobile data center across Asia-Pacific, due to emergence of high-end technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), high speed 5G network and growing need of low cost and high speed data processing and data storage system and major shift toward digitization impact positively on the growth of the market. In addition, the IT & telecom, BFSI as well as retail sector in Asia-Pacific is actively investing in micro-mobile data center, which is expected to drive the growth of the market.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/micro-mobile-data-center-market/purchase-options The global micro-mobile data center market has been witnessing a steady growth worldwide due to the ever increasing volumes of data generated by different industry verticals. Increased usage of internet-based services among organizations have significantly fueled the demand for micro-mobile data centers across the world. The presence of a large number of providers in the global micro-mobile data center market increases the competitive rivalry among the key players. Therefore, micro-mobile data center providers are differentiating themselves from competitors and driving revenue growth by incorporating new digital business technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, big data and 5G networks their offerings to gain a competitive edge, and retain their market position.The market is considerably concentrated with major players consuming significant market share. The degree of concentration will remain the same during the forecast period. The vendors operating in the market are taking several initiatives such as new product launches and partnership to stay competitive in the market and to strengthen their foothold in the market. In addition, companies are heavily investing in R&D activities to develop advanced micro-mobile data center, which is opportunistic for the micro-mobile data center market forecast.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By rack unit, the above 40 RU segment accounted for the largest micro-mobile data center market share in 2021.On the basis of application, the remote office and branch office segment accounted for the largest micro-mobile data center market share in 2021.Depending on enterprise size, the small and medium-sized enterprises accounted for the largest micro-mobile data center market share in 2021.Depending on industry vertical, the IT and Telecom sector accounted for the largest micro-mobile data center market share in 2021.Region wise, North America generated highest revenue in 2021.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/792 The key players that operate in the micro-mobile data center market analysis are Cannon Technologies, Canovate Group, Dell EMC Inc., Eaton Corporation, Hanley Energy, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. The key players that operate in the micro-mobile data center market analysis are Cannon Technologies, Canovate Group, Dell EMC Inc., Eaton Corporation, Hanley Energy, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric SE and Zella DC. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the Micro-mobile data center industry. 

