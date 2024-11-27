PrimoHoagies Pittston Celebrates Grand Opening with Free Hoagies to First 100 Customers

5th PrimoHoagies Location for the Davis Family

PITTSTON, Pa., Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the past 30 years, PrimoHoagies has been serving the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh and piled high, on our award-winning seeded bread. The grand opening of its newest location in Pittston, PA is set for December 5th, at 10:00 a.m. The store is located at 390 Highway 315 Suite 170A and is owned by Rachel and Mike Davis. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin promptly at 9:45 a.m.

To celebrate Pittston’s new favorite hoagie destination, PrimoHoagies is offering the first 100 customers* in line on December 5th, a free Primo Size Hoagie. For the rest of Grand Opening day, customers who enroll in the rewards program will enjoy Primo Size Hoagies for just $6.99.

Rachel and Mike Davis are proud to announce this is their fifth PrimoHoagies franchise, and they are excited to continue to expand.

Michael and Rachel Davis, high school sweethearts from Mountain Top, said they have built a life centered around family. Married with two young children, Natalie and Nora, family is paramount to them. Coming from backgrounds of entrepreneurship, Rachel and Mike are experienced business owners.

PrimoHoagies was recently named, for the second consecutive year in a row, the #1 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Pittston store offers dine-in seating, takeout, and delivery options. PrimoHoagies also offers catering, including its popular hoagie trays – perfect for special events, gameday, and luncheons. This location is open from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. daily.

*To enjoy the Grand Opening Day Specials, customers are encouraged to join PrimoHoagies complimentary Rewards Program by visiting primohoagies.com/rewards .

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Since 1992, PrimoHoagies has proudly served top-quality Thumann's meats and cheeses on award-winning seeded bread, delivering exceptional quality, consistency, and a unique menu of specialty hoagies.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

Contact: PrimoHoagies Marketing

856-742-1999

