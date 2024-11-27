Foresight Ventures Launches New York Strategic Office at One World Trade Center





SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Ventures, a global leader in crypto and Web3 investments, is solidifying its presence in the United States by launching a new office at the iconic One World Trade Center in New York City. This initiative, in collaboration with its portfolio companies Morph and The Block, underscores the importance of the U.S. market in driving blockchain innovation and decentralization.

The new office, located on the 77th floor of the towering skyscraper, is more than just a workspace. It is envisioned as a collaborative hub for Web3 enthusiasts, developers, and stakeholders, fostering dialogue and action to accelerate blockchain adoption across industries.

A Strategic Move into the U.S. Market

The United States continues to be a dominant force in the global cryptocurrency landscape. Recent data highlights that the U.S. is still the top country for blockchain developers, accounting for 19% of the global number and US-headquartered startups garner nearly 43.5% of blockchain funding, making it an indispensable hub for innovation and investment. New York City, a global financial and innovation hub, offers unparalleled access to institutional investors, regulatory discussions, and technological talent. The new workspace will allow Foresight Ventures and its partners to engage more closely with U.S.-based stakeholders, address challenges in the blockchain ecosystem, and explore avenues for global consumer adoption.

Alice Li, Head of North America and Investment Partner at Foresight Ventures expresses, “We’re bullish about the future of crypto in the U.S., particularly as we expect clearer regulatory frameworks and an influx of builders returning to the region. This office is a tangible step toward empowering the next wave of innovators and shaping the industry’s future.” “For Foresight Ventures, establishing a collaborative presence in New York City is critical for shaping the future of Web3, and this move represents a commitment to bridging international expertise with the vast opportunities present in the U.S. market,” said Forest Bai, Co-founder of Foresight Ventures.

A Synergetic Partnership

The New York office is designed as a collaborative space to accelerate the growth of Foresight Ventures’ portfolio companies by offering strategic resources, mentorship, and access to a robust network of investors and developers. Morph, an advanced Layer 2 scaling solution poised to enhance blockchain scalability while ensuring security and accessibility, and The Block, renowned for its incisive digital asset media and research, are the first companies to establish themselves in this new hub.

Celebrating Innovation

To cement this milestone, Foresight Ventures, Morph, and The Block hosted a housewarming event during the 2024 holiday season. The gathering, which welcomed representatives from Coinfund, A16Z, Solana, Monad, and 6th Man Ventures, served as a platform for exploring transformative ideas, connecting with long-term builders in the Web3 space, and fostering a sense of community.

About Foresight Ventures

Foresight Ventures is the first and only crypto VC bridging East and West. With a research-driven approach and offices in the US and Singapore, they are a powerhouse in crypto investment and incubation. Their premier media network includes The Block, Foresight News, BlockTempo, and Coinness. Foresight Ventures aggressively invests in the most daring innovations and is dedicated to partnering with visionary projects and top teams to help them succeed, reshaping the future of digital finance and beyond.

