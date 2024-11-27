Fatburger Announces Opening of Second Chicago Area Location

The Last Great Hamburger Continues Expansion Throughout Illinois

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. , parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces the opening of Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express in Chicago in the Chatham community, in partnership with franchisee Jackie Jackson, a well-known business figure throughout the Chicago area who was recently named Small Business Administration’s Illinois small-business person of the year.

“We are pleased to continue our growth throughout Illinois with an experienced small business owner like Jackie Jackson,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “There was strong demand to get a taste of Fatburger’s iconic, made-to-order burgers when we opened in Orland Park last year and we look forward to introducing sister brand, Buffalo’s Express, to the Chatham community, providing them with award-winning wings to pair their burgers, shakes and fries with.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself. At Fatburger, “everything” is not just the usual lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles and relish. Burgers can be customized with toppings including bacon, eggs, chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

A perfect complement to Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express menu includes delicious bone-in and boneless chicken wings accompanied by a range of sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.

The new Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express is located at 825 E 87th St., Chicago, IL 60619 and is open Sunday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Fatburger Chatham will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Dec. 14. All guests who visit during the grand opening celebration will receive a free order of Fatburger’s famous fries with any purchase.

For more information or to find a Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express near you, visit www.fatburger.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings. Co-branded with over 100 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family™.

