Product Diversification, Innovative Strategies, and Sustainable Practices Pointing Towards Strong Growth of the Menstrual Care Market | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The USA menstrual care market is booming, driven by consumer focus on holistic health and innovative products. Brands like Your Super and Flo Vitamins are leading with plant-based, non-GMO solutions for PMS relief. Personalized nutrition, e-commerce growth, and government initiatives further propel this wellness-focused industry.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global menstrual care industry has an estimated market valuation of USD 5,374.0 million by 2024. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6 % to reach a market valuation of USD 11,113.7 million by 2034.

The menstrual healthcare market across the world is expanding at a substantial pace mainly due to an increase in focus on women's health coupled with the growing prevalence of chronic illness. The existence of chronic conditions like allergies, cancer, autoimmune diseases, inflammation, and other infectious diseases has created an interest in nutrient-rich foods for proper diet maintenance of women, which are essential in maintaining general wellness. A larger number of female consumers are becoming health-aware, hence, a change in consumer behavior is observed towards the type of products that take care of menstrual health inclusive of other health issues.

Innovative companies like NOW Foods and Garden of the Life are among the few ones to start producing foods and dietary supplements targeted specifically for women's health. Their product lines serve the health benefits focused on many factors associated with menstrual function making the products more and more appealing to the health-oriented consumers.

The impact of conventional food on human health has become a subject of concern due to the advances in biotechnology, genetic engineering, and drug development. Therefore, the rise in popularity of foods high in natural composition is clear. These foods have enhanced the overall health properties and also assist in the prevention of disease-causing microorganisms.

The menstrual care market growth is also aided by enhanced product improvements which include various tastes, sources, nutritional additions, colors, packaging, and easy availability. These improvements have helped many organizations increase their sales volumes and profitability. And also with the changes in the industry, different actions are being taken to educate and inform people about the importance of using menstruation hygiene products.

Country-wise Insights

Country CAGR, 2024 to 2034 USA 7.2% India 6.9% UK 6.5%

Key Takeaways from the Global Menstrual Care Market Study:

In the year 2020, Cora introduced an herbal tea mix that refreshes the body while also easing the pain caused by menstruation. This particular mix was created with the inclusion of ginger, an herb with medicinal uses that addressed ailments such as cramps, chamomile, an herb renowned for easing stress & anxiety, and raspberry leaf, which has been traditionally associated with women's health.

In 2018, FLO Vitamins introduced their gummy candy specifically made for women and is a health enhancement remedy that inhibits the effects of PMS. Every gummy contains chaste berry which helps in balancing the hormones in the body and vitamin B6 which helps in controlling moods and reducing irritability. In addition, it also contained lemon balm, which is famous for calming effects and reducing bloating. A variety of tasty flavors and easy availability made it easy to consume and promote the prevention of menstrual health pain and issues.

“Manufacturers who pursue certification and accreditations as well as set up innovation hubs and centres for more R&D in the menstrual care industry will enjoy the higher consumer trust and reliability and will move up the market leadership. ,”- says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights





Who is winning?

The competitive dynamics in the Menstrual Care sector are fuelled by innovation, collaborations, and advancements in technologies, with market players constantly adapting to rising trends, and shifting client demands. Companies are employing strategies and launches to provide value-added services with digital technologies. Such platforms enable manufacturers to manage the manufacturing processes in real time, to optimize better use of the health and supplement products to achieve maximum production, and realize higher productivity. This enhances client relations and broadens the competitive market by creating unique selling points.

Some of these leaders of the Global Food Menstrual Care market are Happy Mammoth, NOW Foods, Nature's Way, Garden of Life, Procter & Gamble (New Chapter), Thorne HealthTech, Inc., Life Extension, FLO Vitamins, Olly, Gaia Herbs, Herbalife Nutrition, Pfizer, Bayer AG, Pharmavite LLC (Nature Made, MegaFood), Pure Encapsulations, Swisse, Solgar, GNC Holdings LLC, Vitabiotics, Herbaland, MyOva, and Others.

Leading Brands

Happy Mammoth

NOW Foods

Nature's Way

Garden of Life

Procter & Gamble (New Chapter)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc.

Life Extension

FLO Vitamins

Olly

Gaia Herbs

Herbalife Nutrition

Pfizer

Bayer AG

Pharmavite LLC (Nature Made, MegaFood)

Pure Encapsulations

Swisse

Solgar

GNC Holdings LLC

Vitabiotics

Herbaland

MyOva

Others

Get valuable insights into the Global Menstrual Care Market:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the Global Menstrual Care Market, presenting Historical Demand data for the years 2019-2023 and Forecast statistics for the years 2024-2034.

By Product Type:

As per product type, the industry has been categorized into Functional Food (Fruits, Vegetables, Nuts, and Others), Beverages (Probiotic drinks, Herbal Teas, and Smoothies), Supplements (Hormonal Supplements, Non-hormonal Supplements, Nutritional Supplements), and Others.

By Flavour type:

As per ingredient type, the industry has been categorized into Apple, Spearmint, Cinnamon, Ginger, Raspberry, and Others.

By Form:

This segment is further categorized into Gummies, Tablets, Capsules, Powders, and Soft gels.

By Sales Channel:

As per the sales channel, the industry has been categorized into Store-based Retail (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Store, Specialty Store, and Pharmacies), Online Retail (Company Website, 3rd party website, and Social Media Selling).

By Functionality:

This segment is further categorized into Headache support, Mood Support, Energy support, Hormonal Support, Pain Relief, Hydration Balance, and Pre-Menstrual Syndrome support.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

