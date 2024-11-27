Touchdown for Denny’s Canada as they fundraise $15,000 for The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation

Thanks to the dedication of their local communities, the beloved restaurant brand is proud to continue showcasing its support of the grassroots program for a second year in a row.





SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on their previous partnership with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Denny’s Canada is delighted to announce that $15,000 was raised for The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation this season.

Ahead of each of the CFL teams’ 2024 home and playoff games, guests were invited to enjoy a $9.99 Riders Slam Special, with $5 from each order donated to one of Saskatchewan’s premier organizations as they focus on supporting amateur sports, education, and health within local Saskatchewan communities. The last two years have seen the popular local Saskatchewan slam promotion raise over $30,000 - an incredible contribution to the SK communities that Denny’s Canada serves.





The Saskatchewan Roughriders have a long and storied on-field tradition, being one of the oldest sports franchises established in North America. As a community-owned team, the foundation was created in 2019 by the Roughriders’ leadership group to enhance and further its community efforts across the province. They believe it’s their responsibility to positively impact communities across the province, aiming to teach the Rider Nation youth skills such as leadership, resilience, and responsibility.

“The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation is truly touched by the overwhelming support for this year's Rider Slam Special at Denny’s. It’s amazing to see the community come together to enjoy great food while supporting a great cause,” shares Caleb Blundell, Operations & Events Coordinator with the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation. “Thanks to everyone who participated, the funds raised will help bring Roughrider player ambassadors to schools across Saskatchewan to teach mental wellness and promote literacy. The Foundation looks forward to sharing more delicious moments and positive impacts with everyone next year!”





Denny’s Canada has always been a place where everyone is welcome to come in, sit down, and connect. For over 70 years, they have worked with local and national charities to continuously raise money for causes that mean the most to their communities. They believe that by actively engaging with guests, they can make a positive impact through collaboration with meaningful organizations. They advocate for local businesses and communities to grow through partnership and support.

“Supporting local communities has always been a Denny’s Canada brand pillar,” says Rakesh Nanda, Director of Operations, Saskatoon. “As our 2024 Riders Slam Special ends, we wanted to express our deepest 'Thanks!' to the outstanding guests who supported this year’s initiative. This partnership with the Roughrider Foundation allows each of our Saskatchewan locations to collaborate and support a fantastic local cause. Raising $15,000 for local youth while showcasing our brand is a win-win for all teams!”





For more details about Denny’s Canada and the organisations it supports, please click here to visit their website, or follow them on socials at @dennyscanada .

ABOUT DENNY’S CANADA

Northland Properties Corp DBA Denny’s (Denny’s Canada) is headquartered in Vancouver and is part of the highly regarded worldwide Denny’s organization. Northland Properties Corp DBA currently operates and franchises 74 Denny’s restaurants across Canada, having a well-deserved reputation for high-quality food and guest satisfaction. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon, to juicy burgers, to something from the Fit Fare® Menu, guests will always find delicious value and variety.

More information can be found at www.dennys.ca or on social @dennyscanada.

Media Contact Bláithín Noone Manager, Public Relations & Communications, Northland Properties +1 (604) 730-6610 bnoone@northland.ca

Saskatchewan Roughriders - Grow The Game Group Event Saskatchewan Roughriders - Grow The Game Group Event Frankie Hickson, Saskatchewan Roughrider - Denny's Canada x Saskatchewan Roughriders Foundation Frankie Hickson, Saskatchewan Roughrider - Denny's Canada x Saskatchewan Roughriders Foundation Mitch Picton, Saskatchewan Roughrider - Win with Wellness, Community Program Mitch Picton, Saskatchewan Roughrider - Win with Wellness, Community Program Denny's Canada - Riders Slam Special Dish Denny's Canada - Riders Slam Special Dish

