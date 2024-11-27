ABL Tech, a subsidiary of Abacus Life, Announces a Preferred Equity Investment in Insured Connect

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABL Technologies, LLC (“ABL Tech”), a groundbreaking technology platform that revolutionizes how organizations manage and reconcile mortality data, and a subsidiary of Abacus Life, Inc. (“Abacus”) (NASDAQ: ABL), today announced it is providing a preferred equity investment to Insured Connect, an insurance data and technology platform that connects carriers, distributors and agents. This investment will enable Insured Connect to meet the growing demand for its innovative data & technology, while solidifying Abacus’s growth in innovative technology related to longevity and distribution of new insurance products.

“I’m excited to further strengthen Abacus’ dedication to data-driven innovation in the life insurance sector,” said Jay Jackson, Chairman and CEO of Abacus Life. “Insured Connect’s technology will bridge the gap between life insurance distribution, carriers, and policyholders, fostering better communication, improved access to information, and driving new policy sales.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with ABL Tech in this investment,” said Rick Hyde, President of Insured Connect. “As a technology-enabled pioneer in the longevity and lifespan space, ABL Tech represents the perfect partner for Insured Connect to continue to deliver our innovative insurance technology solutions and we are excited with what we can bring to the table.”

About ABL Tech

ABL Tech is a premier provider of sophisticated data, technology, and analytics solutions specifically tailored to identify mortality events and facilitate the connection of beneficiaries with their rightfully due benefits.

ABL Tech’s state-of-the-art platform empowers a wide array of clients, including businesses and pension plans, to meticulously track, analyze, and subsequently improve their management practices and risk evaluation processes concerning pensioners, beneficiaries, and policyholders.

Through its dedication to innovation and client-centric approach, ABL Tech is committed to enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of mortality data management and analytics, thereby supporting a diverse range of industries and organizations across the nation in achieving their operational objectives.

About Abacus

Abacus is a pioneering global alternative asset manager and market maker specializing in uncorrelated financial products. The company leverages its proprietary, cutting-edge longevity data and actuarial technology to purchase life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity. This creates a high-return asset class uncorrelated to market fluctuations for institutional investors.

With nearly $3 billion in assets under management, including pending acquisitions, Abacus is the only publicly traded global alternative asset manager focused on lifespan-based financial products.

Abacus is expanding its leading expertise in longevity and lifespan into new growth areas:

ABL Wealth - Leverages decades of data and proprietary algorithms to offer longevity-based wealth management platforms that enable financial advisors to create customized plans and provide access to uncorrelated investments.





ABL Tech - A groundbreaking technology service that delivers advanced real-time data tracking and analysis for pension funds, governments, insurance companies, retirement associations, and more.



Through each new channel, Abacus is revolutionizing the future of asset management and financial planning, centered on longevity and lifespan.

www.Abacuslife.com

About Insured Connect

Insured Connect is the first insurance technology company to leverage life and annuity data to connect Carriers with Policy Owners, helping them save money, increase revenue and meet compliance standards.

Insured Connect makes it easy for Carriers to directly connect with Policy Owners and other stakeholders by leveraging life and annuity data in an actionable way that creates opportunities for greater revenue and customer engagement while ensures compliance.

Insured Connect's simple, turnkey approach enables Carriers to put their data to work quickly without the need for complicated integration. Carriers benefit from a proven, cloud based platform that supports multiple distribution channels, while reducing costs and providing a better customer experience.

With full control over communications, Carriers not only meet industry regulations, but they also increase opportunities for new revenues through customer-centric engagement and marketing capabilities.

www.meetnic.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Robert F. Phillips – SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

rob@abacuslife.com

(321) 290-1198

David Jackson – IR/Capital Markets Associate

djackson@abacuslife.com

(321) 299-0716

Abacus Life Public Relations

press@abacuslife.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.