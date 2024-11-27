AutoScheduler.AI Hosts Free LinkedIn Live Event with Industry Analyst Bob Ferrari

Free Event, “Supply Chain 2025: What to Expect (and What Not to) in a Volatile World,” Takes Place December 5, 2024, at 2:00 PM ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Orchestration Platform and WMS accelerator, announces hosting a LinkedIn Live event with Supply Chain Industry Analyst, Bob Ferrari. The insightful LinkedIn Live event, “Supply Chain 2025: What to Expect (and What Not to) in a Volatile World,” explores predictions for the year ahead in the supply chain.

“Some predictions align with emerging trends, while others challenge the market’s conventional wisdom,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “One prediction we are seeing is the continued emergence of warehouse orchestration, which is no longer a luxury, but a necessity for companies striving to meet customer demands while managing operational complexities.”

From AI to geopolitical shifts, the LinkedIn Live event will cover the technologies, strategies, and disruptions shaping the supply chain landscape. Discover where the industry is headed and how to prepare for both the expected and the unexpected. The free event occurs on December 5, 2024, at 2:00 PM EST.

Don’t miss this dynamic discussion by registering at https://www.linkedin.com/events/7266955979601113089/comments/.

Keith Moore is the CEO of AutoScheduler.AI and focuses on bringing the future of technology into warehousing. AutoScheduler.AI is revolutionizing how warehouses operate by enabling real-time visibility, dynamic prioritization, and seamless collaboration across systems. This ensures not only optimal efficiency but also empowers supply chains to be more responsive to the ever-changing market needs.

Bob Ferrari is the Managing Director of The Ferrari Consulting and Research Group. He assists businesses in strategies related to the many facets of supply chain business process and decision-making, along with helping technology companies develop and market innovative software. He assists organizations in ERP, supply chain planning, execution, procurement, customer service, S&OP, and other business processes.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI orchestrates warehouse activities directly on top of your WMS, optimizing operations for peak performance. Developed alongside industry leaders like P&G and successfully deployed at prominent companies such as Pepsi, General Mills, and Unilever, our AI and Machine Learning platform seamlessly integrates with your existing systems. Focused on labor planning, inventory workflow, human-robotics interaction, and space utilization, we streamline operations, reducing travel and inventory handling while maximizing OTIF rates and labor efficiency. With prescriptive analytics driving insights, our clients harness the power to enhance efficiencies and generate value across their supply chains. Reach out to us at info@autoscheduler.ai for more information.

