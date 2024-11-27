WISeKey CEO Carlos Moreira Shares Insights on WISeSat Constellation, SEALCOIN, and Collaboration with Hedera in Calaxy App Interview

The interview is available at https://x.com/thehbarbull/status/1861411552416452821?s=46

Geneva, Switzerland — November 27, 2024 — WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey” or the “Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations operating as a holding company, today announced an interview with Company CEO Carlos Moreira is available via the Calaxy App. The interview provides updates on the Company’s initiatives; specifically, a deep dive into the WISeSat constellation expansion, the integration of SEALCOIN for secure machine-to-machine (M2M) transactions, and WISeKey’s collaboration with Hedera.

Interview topics include:

WISeSat Constellation: Insights into the upcoming SpaceX launch that will expand the WISeSat constellation, enabling secure and global IoT connectivity.

SEALCOIN: How this innovative token powers secure, real-time M2M transactions, driving trust and efficiency across IoT ecosystems.

Partnership with Hedera: The strategic integration of Hedera’s blockchain infrastructure into WISeKey’s solutions, ensuring unparalleled security, scalability, and sustainability.





About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

