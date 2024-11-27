Hivello + XYO: helping people in emerging markets earn on their mobile and desktop devices





SAN DIEGO and AMSTERDAM, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hivello, a platform dedicated to aggregating DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) projects, and XYO, the original DePIN, are joining forces to stimulate cross-pollination amongst their users by teaching them how to leverage their hardware devices to generate additional income.

Hivello empowers users to participate in multiple DePIN networks effortlessly by connecting their computer hardware to revenue generating DePIN networks. The platform removes the complexity traditionally associated with decentralized infrastructure, allowing users to earn passive income with their spare hardware in just a few clicks of installing the Hivello desktop app. By aggregating DePIN projects, Hivello creates a gateway for users to contribute to decentralized networks without technical barriers.

XYO, the world's first and largest DePIN, collects, verifies, and adds context to data for use in a wide variety of Web2 and Web3 projects. Originally designed to provide proof-of-location, proof-of-origin, and geospatial context, XYO continues to provide tamper-proof geospatial data verification for its partners. Through its COIN app, XYO enables users to participate seamlessly in the XYO ecosystem, with over 8 million nodes across 150 countries, spending an average of 3 hours in the COIN app daily. By allowing smartphone users to earn through data collection, XYO has made life-changing impacts—helping participants pay off mortgages, start businesses, and connect entire communities to the global data economy.

Hivello and XYO’s partnership is built on shared values — both projects are driven to create opportunities for people in emerging markets like Africa and Asia by empowering users to use their consumer devices to earn extra income.

Together, Hivello and XYO seek to build a decentralized ecosystem that benefits everyone. By combining Hivello’s desktop interface and XYO’s mobile-enabled ecosystem, users can effortlessly turn their idle resources into income, whether through contributing geographical data or computing power. This collaboration strengthens each project’s commitment to decentralization and ensures that users can contribute to and benefit from decentralized infrastructure with ease.

For users, this means increased earning potential with seamless access to passive revenue, fewer technical barriers, and the ability to benefit from these new decentralized economies.

"By combining XYO’s proven DePIN network with Hivello’s accessible DePIN desktop platform, we’re unlocking new earning potential for users around the globe. This collaboration is a testament to the transformative power of decentralized infrastructure in building economic opportunities for everyone, everywhere," said Markus Levin, co-founder of XYO.

“Our partnership with XYO is a natural fit, as we both believe in the transformative potential of decentralized infrastructure. By collaborating with the XYO platform, we are creating a more robust ecosystem where users can maximize their resources and earn while actively supporting the growth of both our decentralized networks,” said Domenic Carosa, Co-founder and Chairman of Hivello.

About XYO :

XYO is a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) offering a comprehensive ecosystem of consumer software, developer tools, a decentralized network, and digital assets. XYO facilitates data aggregation, validation, and use, empowering participants with data sovereignty and rewarding them with the XYO token. The ecosystem supports applications in AI, metaverse environments, and data analytics with immutable blockchain data.

About Hivello :

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to generate an extra source of income by mobilizing their idle computers. We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources with no technical knowledge required. It's as easy as downloading, installing, and running nodes, making complex technologies accessible and beneficial to all.

