IBN Named Official Media Sponsor for NobleCon20

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN , an innovative communications and content distribution firm, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Noble Capital Markets, Inc. (“Noble”) as an official media sponsor for NobleCon20 – Noble’s 20th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference. This conference, held in partnership with Florida Atlantic University (“University”), will take place at the University’s College of Business Executive Education (COBEE) facility from Dec. 3-4, 2024, in Boca Raton, Florida.

As a premier event spotlighting emerging growth companies, NobleCon20 will feature presentations from a broad array of public companies and provide exceptional networking opportunities, including scheduled one-on-one meetings for qualified attendees. The conference will gather a wide spectrum of financial experts, including high-net-worth individuals, family offices, self-directed investors, private equity firms, RIAs, financial advisors, equity analysts, and institutional investors, alongside students and aspiring entrepreneurs.

As an official media sponsor, IBN is leveraging its comprehensive corporate communications network to enhance the visibility of the conference. Through its InvestorWire brand, IBN has been syndicating content across more than 5,000 channels and will provide continuous event coverage across its digital platforms, reaching an extensive audience of over two million across LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

“In celebration of their 40th anniversary, Noble’s NobleCon20 is set to be a highly anticipated event,” said Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations at IBN. “Our collaboration with Noble allows us to use our robust communications capabilities to foster greater collaboration throughout the online investment community. We are excited to continue elevating the recognition of the conference, ensuring stakeholders stay informed about the latest trends in the emerging growth sector.”

In a time of economic uncertainty, with concerns surrounding growth, employment, inflation, protectionism, and geopolitical tensions, NobleCon20 aims to highlight the importance of entrepreneurial ventures. The conference provides an ideal platform for participants to expand their industry knowledge, forge valuable connections, and explore high-potential investment opportunities.

For more information about the event, visit https://nobleconference.com/

