Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces the Date for the Release of Third Quarter and Nine Months 2024 Financial and Operating Results, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC., a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services, announced today that it will release its third quarter and nine months financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 before the market opens in New York on December 2, 2024.

On December 2, 2024 at 10:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

Conference Call details:

Conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

Online Registration:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI58bf738ae0ac4adfb87e3222819503a9

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. website (www.imperialpetro.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

ABOUT IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of eleven vessels on the water - six M.R. product tankers, two suezmax tankers and three handysize drybulk carriers - with a total capacity of 711,000 deadweight tons (dwt), and has contracted to acquire an additional 40,000 dwt M.R. product tanker and an additional seven drybulk carriers of 443,000 dwt aggregate capacity. Following these deliveries the Company’s fleet will count a total of 19 vessels. IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.’s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols “IMPP” and “IMPPP,” respectively.

Company Contact:

Fenia Sakellaris

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

info@imperialpetro.com

Legal Disclaimer:

